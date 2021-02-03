Left Menu

Tennis-Osaka heads to Melbourne with world at her feet

As long as Serena's here, I think she's the face of women's tennis," Osaka said at a news conference on Sunday. She has a long way to go to match Serena's 23 Grand Slam crowns although a second Australian Open title -- Osaka triumphed in Melbourne in 2019 – would leave only the Williams' sisters having won more majors among active female players.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 11:33 IST
Tennis-Osaka heads to Melbourne with world at her feet

Australian Open favourite Naomi Osaka heads to Melbourne seeking a fourth Grand Slam title to further fuel her ascent towards the top of the women’s game on court and amplify her voice off it.

The Japanese won the last major of 2020 in New York wearing a different face mask for each match bearing the name of Black Americans who had died to highlight racial injustice. Osaka has been an outspoken supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement both in Japan and the United States, where she lives, using her profile to advance the cause.

"I’m vocal because I believe in the movement and want to try to use my platform to facilitate change," Osaka told Reuters last year. Her voice is particularly powerful not only due to her on-court success but also because of a raft of sponsors, including the recently added watchmaker Tag Heuer and business tool Workday, who are eager get behind the 23-year-old.

Osaka is now the world's highest paid female athlete, supplanting her hero and rival Serena Williams, although she believes the American is still the leading player. "I think I'm one of the new people... As long as Serena's here, I think she's the face of women's tennis," Osaka said at a news conference on Sunday.

She has a long way to go to match Serena's 23 Grand Slam crowns although a second Australian Open title -- Osaka triumphed in Melbourne in 2019 – would leave only the Williams' sisters having won more majors among active female players. However, following exhibition matches in Adelaide, Osaka admitted to being a little rusty.

"I feel like there's a lot of shots that I'm missing," said the world number three, who last played competitively at the U.S. Open in September. "I would love to be able to do them properly, be confident with how I feel about it."

Osaka will also be keen to avoid the sort of capitulation she suffered at last year’s Australian Open, when she lost to American teenager Coco Gauff in the third round. Osaka said she had buckled under the pressure of being the defending champion and called the loss "a wake-up call."

Nevertheless, at Flushing Meadows last year Osaka showed she can also feed off the attention and pressure and, if the Japanese can harness her power, both physical and mental, in Melbourne, she will be difficult to stop.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GSK, CureVac partnership eyes COVID-19 vaccine against multiple variants

Britains GlaxoSmithKline and German biotech firm CureVac struck a 150 million euro 180 million deal to develop next-generation vaccines against COVID-19 that target several variants in one product.In a joint statement on Wednesday, the part...

Microsoft backs Australian plan to make Google pay for news

Microsoft said on Wednesday it supports Australias plans to make the biggest digital platforms pay for news and would help small businesses transfer their advertising to Bing if Google quits the country.Microsoft has been positioning itself...

UST and ThinkIQ Partner to Deliver End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility and Process Yield Optimization Platform

- New partnership helps advance smart manufacturingBENGALURU, India, Feb. 3, 2021 PRNewswire -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced its strategic partnership with ThinkIQ, a pioneer of Digital Manufacturing Tr...

Flutura inducts eminent Global Digital Leader Radha Rajappa as Executive Chairperson of the Board

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 3, 2021 PRNewswire -- Former Head of Digital and Enterprise Services for Microsoft India was inducted into the board of directors of Industrial AI pioneer, Flutura Decision Sciences as a Director and Executive Chairpe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021