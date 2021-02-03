Soccer-Bournemouth part company with manager Tindall

Soccer-Bournemouth part company with manager TindallReuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 13:44 IST
Bournemouth have parted company with manager Jason Tindall after only seven months following a poor run of form, the second-tier Championship club said in a statement https://www.afcb.co.uk/news/club-news/club-statement-jason-tindall on Wednesday.
Tindall, 43, was named permanent boss on a three-year-deal in August to succeed Eddie Howe, who left following the club's relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2019-20 season.
Also Read: Soccer-Wilshere scores as Bournemouth see off Crawley Town in FA Cup
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bournemouth