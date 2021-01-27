Left Menu
Soccer-Wilshere scores as Bournemouth see off Crawley Town in FA Cup

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 02:35 IST
Soccer-Wilshere scores as Bournemouth see off Crawley Town in FA Cup
Bournemouth ended Crawley Town's run in the FA Cup with a 2-1 victory in the fourth round on Tuesday, with midfielder Jack Wilshere opening his account in his second spell at the Championship club. Crawley, who play in the fourth tier, were the lowest ranked side left in the competition and had five players test positive for COVID-19 over the weekend but the rest of the squad was cleared to play.

Former England and Arsenal midfielder Wilshere, who signed a short-term contract earlier this month, scored in his second appearance for the south coast club. He pounced on a back-heeled layoff from Joshua King to place his shot from outside the box past the diving Glenn Morris in goal.

Crawley equalised in the second half when an unmarked Tom Nichols finished off a sweeping move after the League Two side restarted the game with a quick free kick in Bournemouth's half. But the visitors' joy was short-lived as Bournemouth restored their lead six minutes later through King, who received the ball near the penalty spot and fired a low shot past two defenders to find the bottom corner.

Bournemouth will play away at Premier League side Burnley in the fifth round next month.

