Olympic organisers say safety first priority of Tokyo Games

Olympic organisers say safety first priority of Tokyo GamesReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-02-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:31 IST
Olympic organisers told reporters on Wednesday that safety would be their utmost priority when hosting the Tokyo Summer Games during a global pandemic.
The Tokyo Olympic organising committee, the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee unveiled new guidelines on Wednesday for athletes and spectators expected to take part in the Summer Games.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)