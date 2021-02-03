Left Menu

Cycling-Geoghegan Hart targets Tour and Tokyo, will not defend Giro title

"I’m 25 years old and I’ve not ridden the Tour before," said Geoghegan Hart, who felt he could hope to compete for the yellow jersey but also had time on his side. "We've seen two guys in the last couple years win it at near enough their first attempt but I think equally there's a massive argument to be had for just going there full stop.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:18 IST
Cycling-Geoghegan Hart targets Tour and Tokyo, will not defend Giro title

Britain's Tao Geoghegan Hart said on Wednesday he would not defend his Giro d'Italia title this year but aims to turn his focus instead on a possible Tour de France and Tokyo Olympics double. The Ineos Grenadiers rider told the Daily Telegraph he wanted a new challenge.

"I love racing in Italy. I loved the experience of the Giro," said the 25-year-old Londoner. "Of course, it would be incredible to go back there this year with the number one jersey. I understand the significance of that. But I think as a bike racer, to put it bluntly, you can't see the number on your back.

"Ultimately, I felt I wanted to target something new and different. And yeah, the biggest race in cycling. I think there's no argument there." Geoghegan Hart's victory in Italy last year came after a largely disappointing Tour from Ineos-Grenadiers, who had 2019 winner Egan Bernal pull out injured in the final week.

Colombian Bernal and Britain's 2018 winner Geraint Thomas are both on Ineos' books, as well as Ecuador's 2019 Giro winner Richard Carapaz and it remains to be seen who will take the lead role. "I’m 25 years old and I’ve not ridden the Tour before," said Geoghegan Hart, who felt he could hope to compete for the yellow jersey but also had time on his side.

"We've seen two guys in the last couple years win it at near enough their first attempt but I think equally there's a massive argument to be had for just going there full stop. And, you know, approaching the race also with the future in mind." The Giro runs from May 8-30 while the Tour de France is scheduled for June 26-July 18.

The Tokyo Games are due to start on July 23 and end on Aug 8, with Britain yet to name its cycling team. "I’d love to be there," said Geoghegan Hart. "There's 10 or so guys up for the four spots that we have. And there’s obviously incredible strength in depth in that group."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Giriraj Singh highlights importance of ‘Waste to Wealth’ aspect of Gobardhan

Union Minister, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar Union Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Gi...

Unfortunate that some people are calling protesting farmers 'terrorists': Samyukta Kisan Morcha

Taking a veiled dig at actor Kangana Ranaut, Samyukta Kisan Morcha SKM on Wednesday said it is unfortunate that some people are calling peaceful farmers protesting against the Centres three farm laws terrorists when international personalit...

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 9 PM due to protests by opposition over farm laws.

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 9 PM due to protests by opposition over farm laws....

Rahul 'conspires' with anti-India elements during his visits abroad: BJP

With many international personalities, including celebrities, lending their support to Indias protesting farmers, the BJP on Wednesday lashed out at propaganda and fake narratives and also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021