First-ever cricket championship on snow organised in Srinagar

In a first, a cricket championship was organised on snow in Srinagar, providing an opportunity to the youngsters to play the sport even in winters.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-02-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 23:15 IST
First-ever cricket championship on snow organized in Srinagar. Image Credit: ANI

In a first, a cricket championship was organised on snow in Srinagar, providing an opportunity to the youngsters to play the sport even in winters. The championship, organised by the J&K Super Seven Cricket Association, received an overwhelming response from the players, who said that more such tournaments should be organised.

"It is a very good initiative as we can play the sport even in winters. I think more such tournaments should take place because it will keep the youth engaged in sports," player Gowhar Rashid told ANI. In winters, the Kashmir valley receives heavy snowfall which leads to players having time away from outdoor sports like cricket. However, this championship ensured that players get to play cricket this winter.

Another player, Rashid Sadiq, said: "Earlier we used to sit at home in winters or we had to go to Jammu to play. This snow cricket provided us the opportunity to play in winters. We enjoyed it a lot." Rameez Ahmad, a local, feels that this championship will pave the way for other sports tournaments as well to take place on snow. "Like cricket, other sports on snow can also start because it will give people the idea," he said. (ANI)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

