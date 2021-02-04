Left Menu

Melbourne imposes new virus restrictions as Australia Open hotel worker tests positive

Australia's second-most populous city reintroduced coronavirus restrictions from Thursday after an Australian Open hotel quarantine worker tested positive to COVID-19, sending more than 500 tennis players and officials into isolation. Melbourne returned to mandatory masks indoors and a cap on gatherings to 15 people after the state's run of 28 days of zero local infections came to an end.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 06:16 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 06:16 IST
Melbourne imposes new virus restrictions as Australia Open hotel worker tests positive

Australia's second-most populous city reintroduced coronavirus restrictions from Thursday after an Australian Open hotel quarantine worker tested positive to COVID-19, sending more than 500 tennis players and officials into isolation.

Melbourne returned to mandatory masks indoors and a cap on gatherings to 15 people after the state's run of 28 days of zero local infections came to an end. Play at the six warm-up events for the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park, due to start February 8, was heavily disrupted with organisers Tennis Australia cancelling all matches for Thursday.

In a pleasing sign the outbreak will likely be contained as an initial round of tests carried after the Grand Hyatt worker contracted the coronavirus came back negative, Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters. The positive case was announced in a surprise late night press conference on Wednesday but will be reflected in Thursday's tally.

The Grand Hyatt was one of three main quarantine hotels used by players and officials arriving in Melbourne for the Australian Open. About 1,200 players, coaching staff and officials arrived in Australia at the middle of last month and went into a mandatory 14-day isolation. Most players were released from quarantine about two weeks ago.

In a press conference on Thursday, Andrews said the Australian Open was likely to go ahead though he added "there were no guarantees". "At this stage, the tennis shouldn't be impacted by this. These things can change. Every Victorian knows these are uncertain time," he said.

Australia's national cabinet is set to meet on Friday where lawmakers will discuss whether the hotel quarantine programme should be moved to regional areas after recent cases where the virus has escaped from a hotel into the community. The country has reported more than 22,000 local COVID-19 cases and 909 deaths since March 2020. Australia has ranked among the top 10 in a COVID performance index for its successful handling of the pandemic.

The states of New South Wales and Queensland reported zero new cases, while Western Australia, which is in a five-day lockdown after one positive case was detected on Sunday, will report its numbers later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo 2020 chief says he may need to resign over comments on women -Mainichi

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori said on Thursday he may need to resign over comments he made about women if calls for him to do so strengthen, the Mainichi newspaper quoted him as saying.Mori caused an uproar with remarks the previous day...

After seven years, Brazil shuts down Car Wash anti-corruption squad

Brazils Car Wash anti-corruption unit has officially shut down, the end of an era for a team of prosecutors that helped send dozens of Latin American political and business leaders to jail, including several former presidents.The task force...

NFL-Chiefs not satisfied with one Super Bowl, says Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has been virtually unstoppable since becoming the starting quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs three seasons ago, but said the reigning Super Bowl champions are far from satisfied.Mahomes, who is 44-9 as a starter, took ho...

Brazil's Vale seeks to draw line under rocky two years

Brazils Vale SA said on Wednesday a multi-billion-dollar deal with authorities may be imminent and production may rebound this year, as the iron ore miner seeks to draw a line under two years dogged by sluggish production and complex legal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021