Left Menu

'Lack of respect': Koeman slams Di Maria for comment on Messi

Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman has slammed Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) forward Angel Di Maria for suggesting that Lionel Messi could join him in Paris next season.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 04-02-2021 09:34 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 09:34 IST
'Lack of respect': Koeman slams Di Maria for comment on Messi
Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman . Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman has slammed Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) forward Angel Di Maria for suggesting that Lionel Messi could join him in Paris next season. Messi's contract with Barcelona is set to expire at the end of this ongoing season and as per reports, PSG is keenly looking to sign on the Argentine striker.

"It seems to me, a lack of respect. Someone can be wrong in saying something like that. It is not fair, I do not think it is respectful towards Barca to speak like that of a player who is ours. So many people from PSG talk a lot about Leo, who plays for Barca," Goal.com quoted Koeman as saying. Earlier, Di Maria had said that he hopes of seeing Messi join him at PSG for the next season.

"Yes, yes, I hope so. There are many possibilities. We have to be calm and things will develop," Di Maria told Canal Plus, as reported by goal.com. Last year, Messi and Barcelona had a public fallout after the Argentine striker said that he wants to leave the Spanish club. In the end, Messi decided to stay with Barcelona one more season, but not before giving the reason, that he did want to take the club to court.

Barcelona defeated Granada 5-3 in the quarterfinals of Copa del Rey on Wednesday. Koeman's Barcelona is currently placed at the second spot in La Liga standings with 40 points from 20 matches. The side is 10 points behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona will next square off against Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Pakistan win toss, bat first in 2nd test versus South Africa

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat in the second and final test against South Africa in Rawalpindi on Thursday. The home side are unchanged from the seven-wicket first test win in Karachi, with talk in the build-up fr...

Around 15 MPs from 10 opposition parties reach Gazipur border to meet farmers protesting against new farm laws.

Around 15 MPs from 10 opposition parties reach Gazipur border to meet farmers protesting against new farm laws....

Anelka hired as sporting director for 4th-tier club Hyeres

Former France and Chelsea forward Nicolas Anelka was hired as the sporting director of fourth-tier French club Hyeres on Wednesday.The 41-year-old Anelka won the Premier League with both Arsenal and Chelsea and lifted the Champions League t...

No in-person school in Chicago as labor dispute drags on over COVID-19 safety plan

Chicago schools have postponed in-person classes for another day for thousands of students after the third-largest district in the U.S. failed to reach an agreement with the teachers union on a COVID-19 safety plan.Late on Wednesday evening...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021