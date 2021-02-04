Anelka hired as sporting director for 4th-tier club Hyeres

Anelka hired as sporting director for 4th-tier club HyeresPTI | Hyeres | Updated: 04-02-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 10:17 IST
Former France and Chelsea forward Nicolas Anelka was hired as the sporting director of fourth-tier French club Hyeres on Wednesday.
The 41-year-old Anelka won the Premier League with both Arsenal and Chelsea and lifted the Champions League trophy with Real Madrid. But his international career ended in humiliation when he was sent home from the 2010 World Cup after a clash with then-coach Raymond Domenech.
The club announced Anelka's hiring on its website, a day after French businessman Mourad Boudjellal took over the club.
Boudjellal transformed the fortunes of Toulon's rugby club from a second-division side to a three-time European champion, bringing in star names like Sonny Bill Williams and Jonny Wilkinson.
Hyeres plays in the National 2 league and is located in southeast France, about 36 kilometers (22 miles) from the Mediterranean city of Toulon.
Boudjellal had reportedly failed to take over French soccer giant Marseille, the only French club to win the Champions League. AP KHSKHS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Everything was rosy in mid-November but now it's not: Lampard on Chelsea's dip in form
Leicester go top of Premier League table with victory over Chelsea
Under-pressure Lampard unsure if he'll keep his Chelsea job
UN calls for resumption of Mediterranean rescues, after 43 die in Libya shipwreck
43 Africans drown off Libya in first Mediterranean shipwreck of 2021 -UN