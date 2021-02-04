Left Menu

Cricket-Pakistan win toss, bat first in 2nd test versus South Africa

"We got lots of confidence from the first test but we're not going to let up and will push for 2-0," captain Babar said South Africa have made one change to their side, with all-rounder Wiaan Mulder bolstering the batting in the place of seamer Lungi Ngidi.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 10:20 IST
Cricket-Pakistan win toss, bat first in 2nd test versus South Africa

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat in the second and final test against South Africa in Rawalpindi on Thursday. The home side are unchanged from the seven-wicket first test win in Karachi, with talk in the build-up from coach Misbah-ul-Haq of potentially playing an extra seamer coming to nothing.

They have also resisted the idea of moving batsman Azhar Ali back to the opening position and he will slot in at number three. "We got lots of confidence from the first test but we're not going to let up and will push for 2-0," captain Babar said

South Africa have made one change to their side, with all-rounder Wiaan Mulder bolstering the batting in the place of seamer Lungi Ngidi. George Linde keeps his place in the side as the second specialist spinning option after Keshav Maharaj, with leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi not sufficiently recovered from a back problem to be included.

Teams: Pakistan: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Back in Backyard: Kohli's India set to rely on present, England bank on deep "Root"ed history

A dream took flight during an unforgettable Australian summer and a confident India will aim to soar higher with the return of Virat Kohli against Joe Roots England during a four-Test series starting Friday with both sides bidding to qualif...

15 Taliban terrorists killed, 3 injured by Afghan forces in Kandahar

Fifteen Taliban terrorists were killed and three others suffered injuries in an operation by the Afghan forces in the southern province of Kandahar, the countrys defence ministry said on Thursday. The Taliban gathered in Kandahar provinces ...

Apollo Tyres shares zoom over 12 pc after encouraging Q3 earnings

Shares of Apollo Tyres on Thursday jumped over 12 percent after the company posted over a two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December.The companys stock zoomed 12.42 percent to its one-year high of ...

Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hits Sikkim

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred near Yuksom in Sikkim on Thursday morning, said the National Center for Seismology NCS.As per the NCS, the tremors were felt around 1036 am at a depth of 124 kilometers.Earthquake...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021