Left Menu

Tennis-Zverev eyes elusive major after rollercoaster 2020

Zverev reached the U.S. Open final and Australian Open semi-finals last year but both times lost to Austrian Dominic Thiem, another player who had repeatedly missed out on Grand Slam titles. Now Zverev hopes he can shut out his personal life when he is on court and emulate Thiem.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 11:31 IST
Tennis-Zverev eyes elusive major after rollercoaster 2020

World number seven Alexander Zverev has just put another rollercoaster year behind him and is now hoping to shine at the Australian Open and finally land the maiden Grand Slam title that has been eluding him.

Arguably one of the most gifted players on tour, the towering 23-year-old German made more headlines off the court than on it last year. They included taking part in the ill-conceived Adria Tour during the COVID-19 outbreak, the legal battle with his former agent, partying in Monaco amidst the pandemic, or what he called the unfounded domestic abuse allegations of a former girlfriend.

He also split with coach David Ferrer, the third 'super coach' to leave him after Ivan Lendl and Juan Carlos Ferrero. Zverev reached the U.S. Open final and Australian Open semi-finals last year but both times lost to Austrian Dominic Thiem, another player who had repeatedly missed out on Grand Slam titles.

Now Zverev hopes he can shut out his personal life when he is on court and emulate Thiem. "All these stories that I had were not good," Zverev told Eurosport. "But you have to learn from them. You have to become a better man. In the past I did not know how to handle them and I carried them onto the court."

"Now I have problems off the court but I can shut them out. I had to learn that the last year," he said. Having parted ways with Ferrer at the end of the year, Zverev will again rely on family support from his father and brother Mischa to power him through the rounds in Melbourne.

With 13 tour titles to his name, he is clearly again one of the contenders for the title in Australia. But whether he will live up to those lofty expectations remains to be seen. "I worked extremely hard in the off-season," Zverev told reporters ahead of the year's first Grand Slam. "I would like to think that I did everything I could to be as well-prepared as I can be."

Fellow German Boris Becker, who briefly coached Zverev during the ATP Cup last year, is convinced he will start delivering. "A lot happened last year for him -- in terms of sports and his private life. In sporting terms, it was perhaps his best, in his private life perhaps the most difficult," Becker said.

"Tennis starts at 0-0 and that's how I see it with him."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Channel 4 strikes deal with Star Sports, secures TV rights for England vs India Test series

Channel 4 has secured the telecast rights of Englands high-profile Test series against India, beginning with the first match on Friday, after striking a deal with Star Sports.This will be the first time Test cricket returns to terrestrial t...

HC declines to entertain PIL for probe into violence during farmers' tractor rally

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to entertain a PIL seeking investigation into the violence during farmers tractor rally on Republic Day and the alleged lapse in security which resulted in a religious flag being hoisted at Red Fort...

African ministers kick off meeting in framework of 34th AU summit

Addis Ababa Ethiopia, February 4 ANIXinhua The 38th ordinary session of the African Union AU Executive Council, which comprises ministers of the 55-member pan-African bloc, opened on Wednesday in the framework of the 34th AU summit. The two...

Equity indices edge lower, banking stocks in focus

Equity benchmark indices dipped marginally during early hours on Thursday amid mixed global cues with Nifty private bank lowering by 1.2 per cent. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was down by 197 points or 0.39 per cent at 50,059 while the Nif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021