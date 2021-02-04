Left Menu

We managed the game really well: Rodgers hails Leicester City after win

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, impressed with his team's performance which handed them a 2-0 win over Fulham, said his side managed the game "really well".

ANI | London | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:32 IST
We managed the game really well: Rodgers hails Leicester City after win
Brendan Rodgers (Photo/ Leicester City Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, impressed with his team's performance which handed them a 2-0 win over Fulham, said his side managed the game "really well". "I thought that the two goals were real goals of quality. We knew this was going to be a real test for us coming to here. I think if you look at Fulham's results over the last 10 games or so, they've been really strong, in particular [against] the big teams, and did very well against them," the club's official website quoted Rodgers as saying.

"We knew we had to play well, and I thought in the first half, we scored two brilliant goals - different types of goals. In the second half, we could close the lines and control the game more without the ball, and not give away so much. We managed the game really well over the course of 90-odd minutes, and a clean sheet and three points is nice," he added. During the match, Kelechi Iheanacho headed in James Maddison's pinpoint cross to give Leicester the lead after 17 minutes. James Justin doubled the Foxes' lead shortly before half-time.

The result moves Leicester to third on the Premier League table, two points ahead of Liverpool, who lost 1-0 at home against Brighton. Leicester City will next take on Wolves in the Premier League on February 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. drugmaker Merck's Kenneth Frazier to step down as CEO

Merck Co said on Thursday Kenneth Frazier, one of only a handful of Black CEOs leading major U.S. companies, would step down as chief executive officer at the end of June to be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Robert Davis.Frazier, 66, ...

Origo Commodities raises Rs 75 cr in debt funding from Yes Bank

Agriculture supply chain and trade finance company Origo Commodities on Thursday said it has raised Rs 75 crore from Yes Bank.The current round of debt funding will act as working capital for Origo, the company said in a statement, It will ...

Study sheds light on elements that drive people to improve self-control

A new study has found that people differ as to how strongly they desire better self-control, and reveals some of the factors affecting this desire. The findings of the study were published in the journal Motivation Science. Self-control sig...

Maha: Mob attacks cops, frees man accused of chain snatching

Three policemen were injured whena mob attacked them and freed a man accused of chain snatchingin Ambivali town of Maharashtras Thane district on Thursday,an official said.A team of crime branch of MBVV Mira Bhayandar VasaiVirar commissione...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021