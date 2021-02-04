Left Menu

Discussed farmers' protest in team meeting, says Virat Kohli

After international pop star Rihanna's tweet on ongoing farmers' agitation sparked controversy in India with several Indian cricketers including legendary Sachin Tendulkar taking to Twitter to voice their opinion, India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said that issue of farmers' protest was discussed in their team meeting.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:01 IST
Discussed farmers' protest in team meeting, says Virat Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli (file image). Image Credit: ANI

After international pop star Rihanna's tweet on ongoing farmers' agitation sparked controversy in India with several Indian cricketers including legendary Sachin Tendulkar taking to Twitter to voice their opinion, India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said that issue of farmers' protest was discussed in their team meeting. "Any issue which is present in the country, we do talk about it and everyone has expressed what they had to say about the issue. That's about it, we briefly spoke it (farmers' protest) in the team meeting and then we carried on discussing the team's plans," said Kohli during the virtual press conference on Thursday while responding to a question on the ongoing agitation.

Kohli on Wednesday had voiced his opinion on the ongoing farmers' protest in the country by taking to Twitter to say that he is "sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties". The India captain called for staying united during the hours of disagreements and said farmers are an integral part of our country.

"Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together," Kohli tweeted. On Tuesday, Rihanna took to Twitter to share a news story by CNN on the internet shutdown in several districts of Delhi's neighbouring state Haryana after protestors broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the January 26 'tractor rally' protest organised by farmers.

Later, the Ministry of External Affairs condemned celebrities, who have drawn attention to the farmers' protest on social media. "The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement read alongside hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda. The MEA, in its statement, said that the government has passed the laws "after a full debate and discussion" and has "initiated a series of talks" to address the farmers' issues.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Global shares mixed on caution after modest US gains

Asian shares fell but European benchmarks edged higher Thursday as caution set in over company earnings reports, recent choppy trading in technology stocks and prospects for more economic stimulus for a world battling a pandemic.Frances CAC...

Himachal: Tourist hotspots including Shimla, Manali receive fresh snowfall

Shimla, Feb 4 PTI Himachal Pradeshs tourist hotspots including Shimla, Kufri, Manali, Dalhousie and Narkanda received fresh snowfall on Thursday, the meteorological department said. Snowfall occurred at most places in the hill state on Thur...

Iran's president claims big victory in bid to end sanctions

Irans president Thursday applauded a ruling by the International Court of Justice that it can hear Irans case against the U.S. seeking to end sanctions, calling it a big victory for the Islamic Republic.A report by state-run IRNA news agenc...

U.S. drugmaker Merck's Kenneth Frazier to step down as CEO

Merck Co said on Thursday Kenneth Frazier, one of only a handful of Black CEOs leading major U.S. companies, would step down as chief executive officer at the end of June to be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Robert Davis.Frazier, 66, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021