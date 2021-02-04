Rugby-France's Villiere, Thomas start on the wings against Italy

Gabin Villiere and Teddy Thomas will start on the wings for France in their Six Nations opener against Italy in Rome on Saturday, coach Fabien Galthie said.

They will form Les Bleus' back triangle with fullback Brice Dulin who, like Villiere, made his mark during last year's Autumn Nations Cup. With Virimi Vakatawa injured, Arthur Vincent will start at centre alongside Gael Fickou.

Gregory Alldritt was confirmed as a starter in the back row after recovering from a knee injury. The squad was trimmed from 37 to 31 as part of a COVID-19 protocol, in which the players will not be allowed to return to their clubs in-between Six Nations games.

France have improved dramatically since Galthie took over last year, finishing second in the Six Nations and the Autumn Nations Cup. They have not won the Six Nations since achieving a Grand Slam in 2010. Team:

15-Brice Dulin, 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Arthur Vincent, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont, 8-Charles Ollivon (captain), 7-Gregory Alldritt, 6-Dylan Cretin, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Bernard Le Roux, 3-Mohamed Haouas, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille Replacements: 16-Pierre Bourgarit, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Dorian Aldegheri, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Anthony Jelonch, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Louis Carbonel, 23-Damian Penaud

