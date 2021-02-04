Left Menu

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

* Brighton won 2-1 the last time the teams played at Turf Moor in the league. Newcastle United v Southampton (1500) * Southampton have beaten Newcastle 16 times in 39 Premier League meetings but have won only three times away from home. * Southampton have lost their last four league games, including a 9-0 defeat by Manchester United on Tuesday - their second loss by that scoreline in two seasons.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:56 IST
Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 23rd round of Premier League fixtures from Feb. 6-8. Feb. 6, Saturday

Aston Villa v Arsenal (1230) * Villa have won only 10 of their 51 Premier League meetings with Arsenal, including four home victories.

* Arsenal have scored nine goals in their last five league games with Villa but have drawn blanks in the previous two, losing both matches. * Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has kept 10 clean sheets so far, behind only Manchester City's Ederson (13).

Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion (1500) * Four of the seven Premier League games between Burnley and Brighton have ended in a draw, including three 0-0 results.

* Brighton are unbeaten in their last four league games and beat champions Liverpool 1-0 on Wednesday. Burnley are looking to avoid a third straight defeat. * Brighton won 2-1 the last time the teams played at Turf Moor in the league.

Newcastle United v Southampton (1500) * Southampton have beaten Newcastle 16 times in 39 Premier League meetings but have won only three times away from home.

* Southampton have lost their last four league games, including a 9-0 defeat by Manchester United on Tuesday - their second loss by that scoreline in two seasons. * Newcastle have lost eight of their last 11 league games.

Fulham v West Ham United (1730) * West Ham have won the previous three Premier League meetings between the teams.

* Fulham are looking to beat West Ham at Craven Cottage for the first time in seven years. * West Ham have won five of their last six league games while Fulham are seeking a first league win since November.

Manchester United v Everton (2000) * Everton have won nine of their 57 Premier League meetings with Manchester United and only twice at Old Trafford.

* Manchester United have scored 46 league goals this season, more than any other team. * Manchester United have lost only one of their last 16 league games.

Feb. 7, Sunday Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1200)

* The last time Tottenham scored more than one goal in the league against West Brom was in 2017, when they won 4-0. * West Brom have one win in their last 12 league games to sit second from bottom.

* West Brom have let in 52 league goals this season, more than any other team. Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City (1400)

* Leicester have never beaten Wolves away from home in the Premier League. * After Wolves' 4-3 win over Leicester in 2019, the teams have played out two goalless draws before Leicester's 1-0 victory in November.

* Wolves snapped a run of eight league matches without a victory by beating Arsenal 2-1 last time out. Leicester have lost only one of their last nine league games. Liverpool v Manchester City (1630)

* Manchester City, who are on a 13-match winning streak in all competitions, have beaten Liverpool away only once in the Premier League. * After going 68 games without defeat at Anfield, Liverpool have lost their previous two home games.

* Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is the league's top scorer with 15 goals. Sheffield United v Chelsea (1915)

* Only one of the nine Premier League games between the two teams has ended in a draw. * The Blades have won three of their last five league games after a dismal start to the campaign.

* The Blades have lost 17 of their 22 matches this season. Feb. 8, Monday

Leeds United v Crystal Palace (2000) * Palace beat Leeds 2-0 the last time the teams played at Elland Road in 1997.

* Palace are looking to extend their winning run to three matches. Leeds are aiming to avoid a fourth loss in six games. * Leeds have drawn only two of their 21 league games this season (W9 L10).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Looked to Glenn McGrath for inspiration, emulated his seam position: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar revealed that he emulated Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath during his early days in cricket. Bhuvneshwar, who has played 114 ODIs and 21 Tests for India, said that McGraths line and length impressed him whi...

End impunity for use of chemical weapons in Syria, UN disarmament chief urges Security Council

Without such an action, we are allowing the use of chemical weapons to take place with impunity, Izumi Nakamitsu, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, told the Security Council in a virtual briefing.It is imperative that this Cou...

Iran: Human rights experts condemn execution of Baloch minority prisoner

The experts said they were shocked that the execution of Javid Dehghan, on 30 January, was carried out despite their urgent appeal last week to the Iranian Government to halt it, as well as calls by the UN human rights office OHCHR and the ...

UPDATE 1-Denmark approves renewable energy island in the North Sea

Denmark on Thursday approved a plan to build an artificial island in the North Sea that will produce and store enough green energy to cover the electricity needs of 3 million European households.The island, which in its initial phase will b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021