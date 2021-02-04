Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 23rd round of Premier League fixtures from Feb. 6-8. Feb. 6, Saturday
Aston Villa v Arsenal (1230) * Villa have won only 10 of their 51 Premier League meetings with Arsenal, including four home victories.
* Arsenal have scored nine goals in their last five league games with Villa but have drawn blanks in the previous two, losing both matches. * Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has kept 10 clean sheets so far, behind only Manchester City's Ederson (13).
Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion (1500) * Four of the seven Premier League games between Burnley and Brighton have ended in a draw, including three 0-0 results.
* Brighton are unbeaten in their last four league games and beat champions Liverpool 1-0 on Wednesday. Burnley are looking to avoid a third straight defeat. * Brighton won 2-1 the last time the teams played at Turf Moor in the league.
Newcastle United v Southampton (1500) * Southampton have beaten Newcastle 16 times in 39 Premier League meetings but have won only three times away from home.
* Southampton have lost their last four league games, including a 9-0 defeat by Manchester United on Tuesday - their second loss by that scoreline in two seasons. * Newcastle have lost eight of their last 11 league games.
Fulham v West Ham United (1730) * West Ham have won the previous three Premier League meetings between the teams.
* Fulham are looking to beat West Ham at Craven Cottage for the first time in seven years. * West Ham have won five of their last six league games while Fulham are seeking a first league win since November.
Manchester United v Everton (2000) * Everton have won nine of their 57 Premier League meetings with Manchester United and only twice at Old Trafford.
* Manchester United have scored 46 league goals this season, more than any other team. * Manchester United have lost only one of their last 16 league games.
Feb. 7, Sunday Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1200)
* The last time Tottenham scored more than one goal in the league against West Brom was in 2017, when they won 4-0. * West Brom have one win in their last 12 league games to sit second from bottom.
* West Brom have let in 52 league goals this season, more than any other team. Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City (1400)
* Leicester have never beaten Wolves away from home in the Premier League. * After Wolves' 4-3 win over Leicester in 2019, the teams have played out two goalless draws before Leicester's 1-0 victory in November.
* Wolves snapped a run of eight league matches without a victory by beating Arsenal 2-1 last time out. Leicester have lost only one of their last nine league games. Liverpool v Manchester City (1630)
* Manchester City, who are on a 13-match winning streak in all competitions, have beaten Liverpool away only once in the Premier League. * After going 68 games without defeat at Anfield, Liverpool have lost their previous two home games.
* Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is the league's top scorer with 15 goals. Sheffield United v Chelsea (1915)
* Only one of the nine Premier League games between the two teams has ended in a draw. * The Blades have won three of their last five league games after a dismal start to the campaign.
* The Blades have lost 17 of their 22 matches this season. Feb. 8, Monday
Leeds United v Crystal Palace (2000) * Palace beat Leeds 2-0 the last time the teams played at Elland Road in 1997.
* Palace are looking to extend their winning run to three matches. Leeds are aiming to avoid a fourth loss in six games. * Leeds have drawn only two of their 21 league games this season (W9 L10).
