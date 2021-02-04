The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report ISL match between NorthEast United and FC Goa in Vasco.

*Report of I-League match between TRAU FC and Punjab FC in Kalyani.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-TENDULKAR-LD INTERVIEW Monty used to bowl at much quicker pace compared to what I have seen of Leach: Tendulkar By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Sachin Tendulkar feels that Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar's secret of success during England's series win back in 2012 was largely because of bowling at a quicker pace than usual, something he has not seen Jack Leach do often.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD PREVIEW Back in Backyard: Kohli's India set to rely on present, England bank on deep ''Root''ed history By C Shyam Sundar Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) A dream took flight during an unforgettable Australian summer and a confident India will aim to soar higher with the return of Virat Kohli against Joe Root's England during a four-Test series starting Friday with both sides bidding to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

SPO-FARMERS-LD KOHLI We briefly discussed it in team meeting: Kohli on farmers' protest Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday said the ongoing farmers' protest against new agriculture laws has come up for discussion in his team meeting where everyone has ''expressed what they had to''.

SPO-CRI-IND-KOHLI-PANT Rishabh Pant will start against England: Kohli Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) Swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will be preferred over the more experienced Wriddhiman Saha in the opening Test of the four-match series against England, India captain Virat Kohli said here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IND-KOHLI-RAHANE Ajinkya fulfilled his responsibility with flying colours, our relationship is based on trust: Kohli Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday said his relationship with Ajinkya Rahane is based on trust and hailed his deputy for fulfilling his responsibility with ''flying colours'' in Australia.

SPO-CRI-KOHLI-FATHERHOOD Becoming father greatest moment in my life, can't be compared to missing Australia Tests: Kohli Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday called the triumph in Australia the most special series win for his team, but he did not mind missing it for the birth of his child, the ''greatest moment'' of his life.

SPO-CRI-IND-KOHLI-COMBINATION Pant will get long rope, says captain Kohli; hints Axar might be in line for Test debut Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) Rishabh Pant has earned his stripes with excellent batting performances in Australia and will get a long rope in the five-day format, said India captain Virat Kohli, who also loosely hinted that Axar Patel might be in line for a Test debut against England.

SPO-CRI-ROOT-PUJARA Pujara will be huge wicket for us: Root Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) In awe of his ability to play long innings, England skipper Joe Root on Thursday underlined the importance of Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket and the need for batting like him during the course of the four-Test series against India. SPO-CRI-ROOT-ASHWIN 'Sweeping' Statement: Root gets ready with his pet shot for ''mini-battle with Ashwin'' Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) His slight frame in the formative cricketing years forced Joe Root to hone his skills in playing the sweep shot against spinners, something that he might employ during the ''mini-battle'' with Ravichandran Ashwin in the four-Test series against India starting Friday.

SPO-CRI-ROOT-MILESTONE Walking out for first time in England shirt remains my proudest moment: Root Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) On the verge of playing his 100th Test, Joe Root is back to where it all began, and the beginning -- his maiden outing in England's white flannels -- remains his life's ''proudest moment''.

SPO-CRI-ROOT-CHARITY Root meets members of India's Street Child World Cup team, discusses Test series Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) England captain Joe Root is expecting an entertaining four-match series against India starting with the first Test here from Friday, insisting that they are well-prepared to take the fight to the formidable hosts.

SPO-CRI-ENG-CRAWLEY-LD INJURY England opener Crawley out of first two Tests against India due to wrist injury Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) Fast-rising England opener Zak Crawley was on Thursday ruled out of the first two Test matches against India after sustaining a freak wrist injury on his 23rd birthday.

SPO-FARMERS-NBA-NFL NBA stars extend support to Indian farmers, NFL's Juju Smith-Schuster donates USD 10,000 New York, Feb 4 (PTI) American football league NFL star Juju Smith Schuster has donated USD 10,000 towards medical assistance for the farmers protesting in India against new agriculture laws, while NBA forward Kyle Kuzma has also extended his support to their cause.

SPO-CRI-ICC-KHWAJA Imran Khwaja to continue as ICC Deputy Chair Dubai, Feb 4 (PTI) The International Cricket Council on Thursday announced the re-election of Imran Khwaja as the Deputy Chair of the body.

SPO-CRI-ENG-TVRIGHTS Channel 4 strikes deal with Star Sports, secures TV rights for England vs India Test series London, Feb 4 (PTI) Channel 4 has secured the telecast rights of England's high-profile Test series against India, beginning with the first match on Friday, after striking a deal with Star Sports.

SPO-BOX-IND-AIBA AIBA observer says Boxing Federation of India elections transparent New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) International Boxing Association's legal advisor Yuri Zaytsev, who acted as the world body's observer for the Boxing Federation of India elections, gave a thumbs up to the ''transparent'' proceedings in which incumbent Ajay Singh was re-elected to the President's post.

SPO-FOOT-AIFF-SCEB-LD REVIEW AIFF rejects East Bengal review plea on Fowler punishment but says remark against referees was not racist Kolkata, Feb 4 (PTI) The All India Football Federation's disciplinary committee on Thursday rejected a review plea by East Bengal to overturn their head coach Robbie Fowler's four-match suspension and Rs 5 lakh fine but the governing body stated that his ''adverse remarks'' against Indian referees were not racist in nature.

SPO-MINISTRY-WRESTLER Ministry provides Rs 2.5 lakh assistance to MP wrestler found doing ''labour work'' New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The Sports Ministry on Thursday sanctioned Rs 2.5 lakh to Madhya Pradesh-based wrestler Sunny Jadhav for his training, procurement of equipment and participation in national and international competitions after he was found to be doing ''labour work'' to make ends meet. SPO-MINISTRY-NSF-RELAXATION Sports Ministry gives 5 NSFs 1 year, others 6 months to align with Sports Code New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The Sports Ministry on Thursday gave six months to all National Sports Federations (NSFs), except for five who were handed relaxation of one year, to amend their constitutions and align them in accordance with the National Sports Development Code to be eligible for government's recognition. SPO-CRI-CHENNAI-FANS Test cricket returns to Chennai after more than 4 years, but buzz is missing Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) Devoid of Test cricket for more than four years, residents of the city are delighted to finally see the return of red-ball action at the MA Chidambaram Stadium when India play England in the series opener here from Friday, even though the usual buzz is missing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-RKFC Clinical Real Kashmir FC hit Indian Arrows for a six Kalyani (WB), Feb 4 (PTI) Real Kashmir FC got back to winning ways in grand fashion, inflicting a 6-0 drubbing on Indian Arrows in an utterly lopsided I-League match here on Thursday, the result propelling the Snow Leopards into second place in the standings.

SPO-ISL-BENGALURU-PREVIEW Rejuvenated Bengaluru look to build on positives against misfiring Chennaiyin Margao, Feb 4 (PTI) High on confidence after snapping their eight-match winless run, Bengaluru FC will look to continue their good form when they take on Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League match at the Fatorda Stadium here on Friday.

