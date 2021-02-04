Left Menu

Italy's Serie A postpones media unit stake sale decision by a week

In October Serie A agreed to enter exclusive talks with a consortium including CVC Capital Partners, Advent International and Italian fund FSI, which offered 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion) for a 10% stake of a newly-created unit managing the Italian soccer league's media business. Negotiations have being going on for months but some of the 20 clubs still have reservations.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 23:11 IST
Italy's Serie A postpones media unit stake sale decision by a week

Italy's Serie A has postponed a final decision regarding the sale of a stake in its media business to a private equity consortium by a week, the president of the top soccer league Paolo Dal Pino said on Thursday. In October Serie A agreed to enter exclusive talks with a consortium including CVC Capital Partners, Advent International and Italian fund FSI, which offered 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion) for a 10% stake of a newly-created unit managing the Italian soccer league's media business.

Negotiations have being going on for months but some of the 20 clubs still have reservations. The Serie A assembly on Thursday was due to approve the final term-sheet of the agreement.

"There are two points on which no agreement has yet been reached ... we are going to negotiate them," Dal Pino told reporters. He did not give details about the issues and he added that it was normal to have some disagreement.

Dal Pino said that after the term-sheet approval, the final sign off would be expected in about four weeks. Talks between the CVC-Advent-FSI consortium and Serie A are the latest sign of private equity interest in the sports industry, a welcome boon at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is wrecking clubs' finances.

Elsewhere, private equity firms are lining up to buy into German soccer league's media business, while U.S. buyout firm Silverlake is in talks to buy the commercial activities of New Zealand Rugby, home of the world-renowned All Blacks team. Like other sports organisations across the globe, Serie A has seen revenue drop due to the pandemic, with matches being played in empty stadiums, sponsorship firms renegotiating deals and broadcasters seeking rebates. ($1 = 0.8354 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

EXPLAINER-How do negative interest rates work?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French PM says no need for new national lockdown for now

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that the coronavirus situation in France remained fragile but that for the moment there was no need for a new national lockdown.Castex said the rate of infection had not significantly incre...

WRAPUP 1-UN Security Council calls for release of Myanmar's Suu Kyi

The United Nations Security Council called for the release of Myanmars leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained by the military and voiced concern over the state of emergency, but stopped short of condemning this weeks coup. U.S. Preside...

House Dems ask Trump to testify under oath in Senate trial

House Democrats on Thursday asked former President Donald Trump to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial.A Trump adviser did not immediately return a message seeking comment about the letter from House impeachment managers.The...

Cong received over Rs 139 crore in donations in 2019-20; Sibal gave Rs 3 crore

The Congress received over Rs 139 crore in donations in 2019-20 with senior leader Kapil Sibal being the biggest individual donor among its members by contributing Rs 3 crore to the party fund.The contribution report for 2019-20 of the Cong...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021