Brathwaite scores 76 for WIndies vs Bangladesh in 1st test

PTI | Chattogram | Updated: 05-02-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 12:00 IST
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite scored 76 as West Indies reached 189-5 at lunch on day three of the opening test against Bangladesh on Friday, overcoming the loss of a wicket on the first ball of the day. West Indies still trailed by 241 runs in reply to Bangladesh's 430 in the first innings.

Brathwaite's innings was vital in resisting Bangladesh spinners on an increasingly deteriorating pitch.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam broke through on the opening delivery, dismissing Nkrumah Bonner for 17. But Brathwaite led the repair job, sharing a 55-run partnership with debutant Kyle Mayers.

Bangladesh spinners got considerable assistance from the pitch but Brathwaite and Mayers were fluent in the crease.

Ofspinner Nayeem Hasan ended the threatening partnership, removing Brathwaite, who was unable to judge a delivery that spun sharply to rattle his stumps. Brathwaite's innings included 11 boundaries.

Offspinner Mehidy Hasan, who scored his maiden test century on day two, claimed Mayers for 40.

West Indies, at 154-5, was in real trouble but Jermaine Blackwood and wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva stayed in the crease until lunch, adding 35 runs in an unbroken sixth-wicket stand.

Blackwood was on 34 and Da Silva on 12 at the break.

