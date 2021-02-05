Left Menu

Soccer-Porto's Nanu concussed after collision that left team mates in tears

Porto were chasing a late winner in their league meeting when the Guinea-Bissau international looked to latch onto Jesus Corona's cross. He collided with Kritsyuk as they both attacked the ball and immediately players from both sides called for medical assistance.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 05-02-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:00 IST
Soccer-Porto's Nanu concussed after collision that left team mates in tears

Porto confirmed that fullback Nanu fell unconscious and suffered concussion in a sickening clash with Belenenses goalkeeper Stanislav Kritsyuk in the closing stages of Thursday's 0-0 draw. Porto were chasing a late winner in their league meeting when the Guinea-Bissau international looked to latch onto Jesus Corona's cross.

He collided with Kritsyuk as they both attacked the ball and immediately players from both sides called for medical assistance. Kritsyuk escaped injury. Play was stopped for almost 10 minutes as Nanu lay stricken on the ground, before regaining consciousness and being taken off the pitch in an ambulance.

"Nanu suffered a cerebral concussion and spinal cord injury, falling unconscious at the time," read a club statement. "The examinations performed on the Portuguese-Guinean at the Hospital de Sao Francisco Xavier did not reveal any severe long-lasting problems, however, Nanu will remain under observation."

Players on both sides were visibly upset by the injury, with Porto captain and former Real Madrid defender Pepe breaking down in tears. Kritsyuk released a statement on his Instagram page explaining the clash, after saying he had been the subject of abusive messages.

"I went to intercept the ball and Nanu, myself and the defender all went for it. I shouted that it was mine, and if the defender had left it then I would have punched the ball away," he said. "I did not fly into Nanu with my hands, or fists, as it might seem on pictures from certain angles.

"We collided at the side and hit our heads. There was no malice in my actions. I was a little more fortunate." Defending champions Porto sit three points behind league leaders Sporting Lisbon, who have 42 points, having played a game more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. COVID-19 also attacks the pancreas one vaccine dose may be enough for those previously infectedThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavir...

Over 1000 players register for IPL 2021 Player Auction

The Indian Premier League IPL Player Registration closed on Thursday, with 1097 players 814 Indian and 283 overseas players signing up to be a part of the IPL 2021 Player Auction, set to take place in Chennai on February 18. The list incorp...

Judges, not voters, may decide on Scottish independence vote

Scotlands top civil court dealt nationalists a blow on Friday by declining to rule that the Scottish parliament had the right to call an independence referendum without Londons permission.In the first skirmish of what is likely to become a ...

Rugby-Lowe, Beirne win Irish selection battles for Six Nations opener

New Zealand-born winger James Lowe will make his Six Nations debut in Irelands opener in Wales while Tadhg Beirne got the nod ahead of Iain Henderson at second row in an experienced side named by coach Andy Farrell on Friday. Ireland are mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021