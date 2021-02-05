Soccer-Porto's Nanu concussed after collision that left team mates in tears

Porto confirmed that fullback Nanu fell unconscious and suffered concussion in a sickening clash with Belenenses goalkeeper Stanislav Kritsyuk in the closing stages of Thursday's 0-0 draw. Porto were chasing a late winner in their league meeting when the Guinea-Bissau international looked to latch onto Jesus Corona's cross.

He collided with Kritsyuk as they both attacked the ball and immediately players from both sides called for medical assistance. Kritsyuk escaped injury. Play was stopped for almost 10 minutes as Nanu lay stricken on the ground, before regaining consciousness and being taken off the pitch in an ambulance.

"Nanu suffered a cerebral concussion and spinal cord injury, falling unconscious at the time," read a club statement. "The examinations performed on the Portuguese-Guinean at the Hospital de Sao Francisco Xavier did not reveal any severe long-lasting problems, however, Nanu will remain under observation."

Players on both sides were visibly upset by the injury, with Porto captain and former Real Madrid defender Pepe breaking down in tears. Kritsyuk released a statement on his Instagram page explaining the clash, after saying he had been the subject of abusive messages.

"I went to intercept the ball and Nanu, myself and the defender all went for it. I shouted that it was mine, and if the defender had left it then I would have punched the ball away," he said. "I did not fly into Nanu with my hands, or fists, as it might seem on pictures from certain angles.

"We collided at the side and hit our heads. There was no malice in my actions. I was a little more fortunate." Defending champions Porto sit three points behind league leaders Sporting Lisbon, who have 42 points, having played a game more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)