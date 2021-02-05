Left Menu

Soccer-Barca's Ansu Fati undergoes further knee surgery - reports

The report said the setbacks mean that the player has had to go under the knife for a second time in the last few weeks - and they also suggest a third procedure has not been ruled out. A statement from Barca last month had said the player's recovery was on a "very satisfactory course".

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 05-02-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 19:11 IST
Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati has undergone a second operation on his injured knee which could thwart the winger's return to action this season, reports in Spain said on Friday. Catalan television's TV3 say that the 18-year-old's recovery from initial surgery on a meniscus injury sustained in November's meeting with Real Betis was not going as well as had been envisaged.

The initial prognosis on his recovery was set for four months, and he had hoped to be back for March's Champions League fixtures. The report said the setbacks mean that the player has had to go under the knife for a second time in the last few weeks - and they also suggest a third procedure has not been ruled out.

A statement from Barca last month had said the player's recovery was on a "very satisfactory course". Barcelona did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the latest report.

Any setback will come as a major blow to the Catalans, who face PSG in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie later this month and possibly to the Spain national team ahead of this summer's European Championships.

