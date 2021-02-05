Skipper Bravo puts Delhi Bulls in the final

UAE pacer Junaid Siddique's four-wicket haul went in vain as a Dwayne Bravo-led Delhi Bulls beat Northern Warriors by five wickets to reach the finals of the Abu Dhabi T10 here on Friday.

Opting to bowl, Delhi Bulls captain Dwayne Bravo, Waqas Maqsood and Nyeem Young destroyed the strong Northern Warriors batting to restrict them to 97 for seven.

Delhi then returned to overhaul the target with eight balls to spare, scoring 102 for 5.

Bravo, who had captained Maratha Arabians to their title triumph in the last edition, took the prize wickets of Warriors skipper Nicholas Pooran and aggressive Lendl Simmons for figures of two wickets for 14. He was backed by Maqsood with two wickets for 24 runs and Nyeem Young with two wickets for 22 runs.

Chasing the moderate target, Sherfane Rutherford through a breezy 29 off 10 balls and Tom Abell's 11-ball unbeaten 23 ensured Bulls a fine victory in the first qualifier.

Siddique bowled brilliantly to take four wickets for 20 runs but Abell and Ravi Bopara (15 not out) held on to steer their team safely to the target.

Brief Scores: Northern Warriors 97 for 7 in 10 overs (Nicholas Pooran 32, Waqas Maqsood 2 for 24, Dwayne Bravo 2 for 14, Nyeem Young 2 for 22) Delhi Bulls 102 for 5 in 8.4 overs (Sherfane Rutherford 29, Tom Bell 23n.o, Junaid Siddiqui 4 for 20).

