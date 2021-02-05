Left Menu

Skipper Bravo puts Delhi Bulls in the final

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 05-02-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 22:08 IST
Skipper Bravo puts Delhi Bulls in the final

UAE pacer Junaid Siddique's four-wicket haul went in vain as a Dwayne Bravo-led Delhi Bulls beat Northern Warriors by five wickets to reach the finals of the Abu Dhabi T10 here on Friday.

Opting to bowl, Delhi Bulls captain Dwayne Bravo, Waqas Maqsood and Nyeem Young destroyed the strong Northern Warriors batting to restrict them to 97 for seven.

Delhi then returned to overhaul the target with eight balls to spare, scoring 102 for 5.

Bravo, who had captained Maratha Arabians to their title triumph in the last edition, took the prize wickets of Warriors skipper Nicholas Pooran and aggressive Lendl Simmons for figures of two wickets for 14. He was backed by Maqsood with two wickets for 24 runs and Nyeem Young with two wickets for 22 runs.

Chasing the moderate target, Sherfane Rutherford through a breezy 29 off 10 balls and Tom Abell's 11-ball unbeaten 23 ensured Bulls a fine victory in the first qualifier.

Siddique bowled brilliantly to take four wickets for 20 runs but Abell and Ravi Bopara (15 not out) held on to steer their team safely to the target.

Brief Scores: Northern Warriors 97 for 7 in 10 overs (Nicholas Pooran 32, Waqas Maqsood 2 for 24, Dwayne Bravo 2 for 14, Nyeem Young 2 for 22) Delhi Bulls 102 for 5 in 8.4 overs (Sherfane Rutherford 29, Tom Bell 23n.o, Junaid Siddiqui 4 for 20).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

The Boys Season 3’s returning actors revealed, Jensen Ackles talks on his character Soldier Boy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft launches 'Viva' to re-examine corporate intranet

The American multinational technology company, Microsoft Corporation has launched a new worker experience platform to reconsider the corporate intranet following what enormous organisations use to share content with their employees.Accordin...

Thieves take ATM away, decamp with Rs 7.6 lakh

EDS RPT after adding words in para-I Hyderabad, Feb 5 PTI Thieves decamped with an ATMin Adilabad district of Telangana, over 300 km from here, andgot away with Rs 7.6 lakh in cash, police said on Friday.The robbers struck at the kiosk of t...

Police: 3 officers shot by suspect who barricaded in home

Three North Carolina police officers were shot and wounded by a man who barricaded himself in a home in an hours-long standoff Friday, authorities said. The officers injuries were not life-threatening.High Point police Lt. Matt Truitt told ...

Elderly couple related to former MP CM found dead at Greater Noida home

An elderly couple related to former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath was found dead at their residence in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Friday with the police suspecting that they were murdered by some acquaintances after a hous...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021