Left Menu

FACTBOX-NFL-Profile of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Also coached the Arizona Cardinals for five seasons, winning one division title. Starting quarterback: Tom Brady. Selected by New England with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady went on to lead the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles in 20 seasons.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 22:46 IST
FACTBOX-NFL-Profile of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Profile of the National Football Conference's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who play the American Football Conference's Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Founded: 1974. Joined the NFL as an expansion team in 1976 and competed in the AFC West division for one season before switching to NFC Central. Moved to NFC South during the 2002 league realignment.

NFC titles (season): 2 (2002, 2020) Super Bowl titles (season): 1 (2002)

Head coach: Bruce Arians. Hired by the Bucs in 2019, he was previously a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers' coaching staff that won two Super Bowl titles before landing a head coaching job with the Indianapolis Colts in 2012. Also coached the Arizona Cardinals for five seasons, winning one division title.

Starting quarterback: Tom Brady. Selected by New England with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady went on to lead the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles in 20 seasons. Widely considered the greatest signal caller of all time, he joined the Buccaneers last March and guided them to their first Super Bowl appearance since winning the Lombardi trophy in 2003.

2020 regular season record; 11-5; 2nd in NFC South division Week 1 - at New Orleans, lost 34-23

Week 2 - v Carolina, won 31-17 Week 3 - at Denver, won 28-10

Week 4 - v Los Angeles Chargers, won 38-31 Week 5 - at Chicago, lost 20-19

Week 6 - v Green Bay, won 38-10 Week 7 - at Las Vegas, won 45-20

Week 8 - at New York Giants, won 25-23 Week 9 - v New Orleans, lost 38-3

Week 10 - at Carolina, won 46-23 Week 11 - v Los Angeles Rams, lost 27-24

Week 12 - v Kansas City, lost 27-24 Week 13 - Bye Week

Week 14 - v Minnesota, won 26-14 Week 15 - at Atlanta, won 31-27

Week 16 - at Detroit, won 47-7 Week 17 - v Atlanta, won 44-27

NFC playoff seeding: 5 Path to the Super Bowl - Beat Washington 31-23 in the wildcard round; Beat New Orleans 30-20 in the divisional round; Beat Green Bay 31-26 in the NFC championship. (Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen gov't says willing to work with Biden to end Saudi war

Yemens foreign minister said his government will work with President Joe Bidens administration to end the war in the Arab worlds poorest country.Still, Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak insisted the countrys Houthi rebels and their Iranian backers rem...

U.S. House expected to advance Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID aid package

President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress forged ahead with their 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package on Friday as lawmakers neared passage of a budget plan that would allow them to muscle it through in the coming weeks wit...

Over 90k samples archived so far in 17 national COVID-19 bio-repositories: Govt

A total of 90,361 samples of serum, nasopharyngeal swab, plasma and peripheral blood mononuclear cells have been archived so far across the 17 national COVID-19 bio-repositories, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday....

Govt slashes circle rates by 20 pc for properties across all categories of areas in Delhi

People eyeing a home in posh localities of Delhi like Vasant Kunj and Gold Links will have to pay over Rs 1.5 lakh less on per square metre of land as the government slashed circle rates by 20 percent for properties across all categories of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021