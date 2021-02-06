Left Menu

Tennis-Osaka pulls out of Australian Open warm-up with 'niggle'

Naomi Osaka pulled out of her Gippsland Trophy semi-final on Saturday with "a niggling injury" but said she looked forward to competing at the Australian Open which starts on Monday. "Sorry to Tennis Australia and the fans to have to withdraw today," Osaka said in statement tweeted by the WTA. "I have a niggling injury and in light of the AO on the horizon, I need to be cautious.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 06-02-2021 05:14 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 05:14 IST
Tennis-Osaka pulls out of Australian Open warm-up with 'niggle'

Naomi Osaka pulled out of her Gippsland Trophy semi-final on Saturday with "a niggling injury" but said she looked forward to competing at the Australian Open which starts on Monday. "Sorry to Tennis Australia and the fans to have to withdraw today," Osaka said in statement tweeted by the WTA.

"I have a niggling injury and in light of the AO on the horizon, I need to be cautious. I look forward to competing next week." The Japanese player, who won at Melbourne Park in 2019, is among the top contenders for the year's first Grand Slam.

Osaka starts with a clash against former quarter-finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Belgian Elise Mertens has a walkover to the final of the Gippsland Trophy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. intends to revoke terrorist designation of Yemen's Houthis

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has told Congress he intends to revoke the designation of Yemens Houthi movement as a terrorist organization, a State Department official said on Friday.Our action is due entirely to the humanitarian c...

US engaged in strategic competition with China: WH

The Biden Administration sees the US as engaged in a strategic competition with China and technology is a central domain of it, the White House has said.This administration sees the United States as engaged in strategic competition with Chi...

Australian Open concerns ease as Victoria records no new COVID-19 cases

Australias second-most populous state of Victoria reported no local coronavirus cases on Saturday for the second straight day, boding well for the Australian Open tennis tournament due to start in Melbourne on Monday.More than 500 staff and...

BRIEF-ViacomCBS, MTV Entertainment Sign Yellowstone Co-Creator Taylor Sheridan To Deal For Multiple Series

ViacomCBS Inc VIACOMCBS AND MTV ENTERTAINMENT GROUP SIGN YELLOWSTONE CO-CREATOR TAYLOR SHERIDAN TO DEAL FOR MULTIPLE SERIES SHERIDAN WILL CREATE EXCLUSIVE MULTI-PLATFORM CONTENT WITH MTV ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS AND 101 STUDIOS UNDER MULTI-YEA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021