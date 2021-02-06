Left Menu

Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: Root, Stokes pile further pressure on hosts

Joe Root and Ben Stokes saw off the first session on day two with ease as England managed to maintain their dominance in the ongoing first Test against India on Saturday here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 06-02-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 11:46 IST
Joe Root and Ben Stokes in action against India (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

At the lunch break on day two, England's score reads 355/3 with Root and Stokes unbeaten on 156 and 63 respectively.

Indian bowlers would have hoped to strike early on day two, but both English batsmen managed to frustrate the hosts. The first session on day two saw 92 runs being scored in 29.3 overs. Resuming day two at 263/3, Root and Stokes saw off the first hour with ease, and run-scoring was done at a good pace. In the first sixty minutes, both England batters managed to add 40 runs.

Both Root and Stokes marched on and the first session saw them bringing up their 150 and 50 respectively. The Indians were not able to get any wickets in the first session.

Stokes and Root have extended their partnership to 92 runs. On the first day of the Test, Root had registered his century and he was also involved in a 200-run stand with opening batsman Dom Sibley.

Brief Scores: England 355/3 (Joe Root 156*, Ben Stokes 63*, Jasprit Bumrah 2-57).

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

