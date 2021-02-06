Left Menu

Root's double ton guides England to 555-8 at stumps on Day 2

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-02-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 16:55 IST
Root's double ton guides England to 555-8 at stumps on Day 2

Skipper Joe Root scored a superb double century in his 100th Test as England continued to frustrate India, amassing 555 for eight by stumps on the second day of the first Test here on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Root became the first player to notch up a double ton in his 100th Test on the way to his 218 off 377 balls, while Ben Stokes hit a counter-attacking 82 off 118 balls, studded with 10 fours and three sixes.

Root's fifth Test hundred was laced with 19 hits to the fence and two maximums, one of which helped him to reach the milestone.

At the draw of stumps, Dominic Bess (28) and Jack Leach (6) were at the crease at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Resuming the day at 263 for three, England amassed 191 runs in the first two sessions before India fought back with four wickets in the last session.

Root shared a 124-run partnership with Stokes for the fourth wicket, before forging another 86 with Ollie Pope (34) to put England in a commanding position.

Brief Scores: England 1st innings: 555 for 8 in 180 overs (Joe Root 218, Ben Stokes 82, Dominic Sibley 87; Jasprit Bumrah 2/81, Ishant Sharma 2/52).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AIADMK MLA donates Rs 3.16 crore to TTD for temple in TN

TTD Tirumala TirupatiDevasthanams Board member and AIADMK MLA R Kumaraguru hasmade an offering of Rs 3.16 crore to the shrine of LordVenkateswara at Tirumala, near here, on Saturday.He has requested the TTD that governs the temple toutilise...

Cricket-Root's double-century in 100th test puts England in control v India

England captain Joe Root became the first batsman to smash a double-hundred in his 100th test, crafting a massive 218 runs to put his team in charge of the opening match against India in Chennai on Saturday.The 30-year-old registered his se...

BHEL reports Rs 217 cr loss in Dec quarter

State-run engineering firm BHEL on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 217.86 crore for the October-December quarter due to lower revenues.The consolidated net profit of the firm was Rs 161.81 crore in the quarter ended on Decem...

Assam govt to increase minimum wage of tea workers soon

Assam Finance Minister HimantaBiswa Sarma on Saturday said the government will issue anotification in the next 10 days to increase the minimum wageof tea garden workers in the state.Addressing a public rally here in the presence ofUnion Fin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021