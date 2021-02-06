Left Menu

Dutch soccer games Sunday postponed due to snowstorm

PTI | Amsterdam | Updated: 06-02-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 20:50 IST
Dutch soccer games Sunday postponed due to snowstorm
Kickoffs for three Eredivisie matches being played Saturday were moved forward to avoid the storm expected to hit in the evening. Image Credit: Pixbay

All four Dutch top-flight matches scheduled for Sunday have been postponed due to an expected snowstorm, the soccer association said Saturday.

Kickoffs for three Eredivisie matches being played Saturday were moved forward to avoid the storm expected to hit in the evening.

"Although there are no fans, in cases of extreme weather, players and others who have to come to the stadiums have to be taken into account as well as the playing conditions on the pitches," the KNVB said in a statement.

Matches postponed Saturday included league leader Ajax against Utrecht and Groningen-Feyenoord.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ready for talks, but won't accept anything less than repeal of farm laws: Protesting unions

Protesting farmer unions Saturday said they are ready to resume talks with the government, but asked it to come up with a fresh proposal as the existing offer to put the three farm laws on hold for 12-18 months is not acceptable to them.The...

UK sees 825 new COVID deaths, vaccine 1st doses near 11.5 mln

Britain recorded 825 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Saturday, bringing the overall death toll to 112,092, government data showed.The figures also showed 11.465 million people had received a first dose of a COVID-19...

WRAPUP 9-Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Myanmars cities on Saturday to denounce this weeks coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi despite a blockade on the internet by the junta.In an upwelling of anger in...

Filling of Ethiopia's Renaissance Dam in July threatens Sudan's security - minister

Sudan is of the view that any unilateral step to fill Ethiopias Renaissance Dam in July would pose a direct threat to its national security, Sudanese Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Yasser Abbas said on Saturday.Sudan also proposes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021