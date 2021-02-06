Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Austrians on a roll before world championships

Austrians Vincent Kriechmayr and Matthias Mayer finished first and second in a super-G on Saturday in the final World Cup race before the Alpine skiing world championships start in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Kriechmayr beat Mayer by 0.17 seconds on Garmisch-Partenkirchen's Kandahar piste, with Switzerland's Marco Odermatt third in the German resort. Image Credit: pxhere

The win, in warm conditions in the Bavarian Alps that favoured the early starters, was the second of the season in super-G for Kriechmayr, while Olympic champion Mayer has had six podiums in a row. Kriechmayer, who also won in Kitzbuehel two weeks ago and started with bib number five on Saturday, extended his lead in the World Cup super-G standings with 341 points to Mayer's 240.

The championships start in the Italian Dolomites resort on Monday with a women's Alpine combined. The men's and women's super-G races are on Tuesday. "The world championships are always really unpredictable," said Kriechmayr. "Its own race, a new day, a new course, a new slope. I'm in really good shape, and I hope I can ski as fast as today."

