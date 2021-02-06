Left Menu

Dortmund loses again in Bundesliga; Leverkusen, Leipzig win

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 06-02-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 22:32 IST
Leverkusen's 5-2 win over Stuttgart was capped by new signing Demarai Gray's first goal on his Bundesliga debut after switching from Leicester. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Borussia Dortmund slumped to another Bundesliga defeat, 2-1 in Freiburg to lose more ground in the race for Champions League qualification on Saturday.

Quick-fire goals from Jeong Woo-Yeong in the 49th minute and an own goal from Dortmund goalkeeper Marwin Hitz in the 52nd saw the visitors lose their eighth game in 20 rounds and drop three points behind Bayer Leverkusen in fourth, the last qualifying place for Europe's premier competition.

The 16-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko's 76th-minute strike came too late for Dortmund.

Leverkusen's 5-2 win over Stuttgart was capped by new signing Demarai Gray's first goal on his Bundesliga debut after switching from Leicester.

Kerem Demirbay scored twice to put Leverkusen on course before Sasa Kalajdzic pulled one back in the 50th.

Leon Bailey made it 3-1 though there were justified complaints from Stuttgart that Timothy Fosu-Mensah should have been penalized for handball at the other end. The Dutch defender stopped Kalajdzic's effort with his arm.

Bailey, Patrik Schick and Moussa Diaby were involved before the 17-year-old Florian Wirtz headed Leverkusen's fourth, and Gray killed the game in the 84th after Kalajdzic scored his second.

Former Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi made his Schalke debut despite not training with the team after joining from Arsenal, but his new team lost at home to second-placed Leipzig 3-0.

Schalke remained last and a firm candidate for relegation with just one win and eight points from 20 games.

Wolfsburg consolidated third place by beating Augsburg 2-0, and Mainz boosted its chances of survival by downing 10-man Union Berlin 1-0.

Union defender Nico Schlotterbeck conceded a penalty that Moussa Niakhaté converted in the first half before he was sent off for his second yellow card early in the second.

Borussia Mönchengladbach was hosting Cologne for the Rhine derby later Saturday.

