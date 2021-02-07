Left Menu

NFL-Chiefs assistant coach will not make trip to Super Bowl after accident

Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, will not make the trip to Tampa for Sunday's Super Bowl game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being involved in a car accident, the team said on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2021 03:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 03:41 IST
NFL-Chiefs assistant coach will not make trip to Super Bowl after accident

Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, will not make the trip to Tampa for Sunday's Super Bowl game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being involved in a car accident, the team said on Saturday. The Chiefs assistant coach was involved in a multi-vehicle pile-up in Missouri on Thursday that the team confirmed resulted in the injury of two young children.

The Kansas City Police Department (KCDP) said in a statement that one child injured in the accident was in critical condition, and they were conducting an investigation that could take weeks. The Chiefs said on Saturday they were still in the information-gathering process and had no further comment.

Reid, 35, has been with the team since his father was hired by the franchise in 2013. "Most criminal investigations take weeks to investigate. This is no different," said KCDP media unit spokesperson Captain Dave Jackson in a statement. "Prosecutors typically would like a completed case file in order to file charges or decline, depending on what the evidence would indicate.

"In cases like this that may include toxicology, crash reconstruction, witness statements and a variety of other related pieces." The Chiefs went through a final practice at their Kansas City, Missouri, home field before boarding a charter for the trip to Florida.

The team's flight is scheduled to land late Saturday afternoon in Tampa. The accident did not appear to be a distraction for the Chiefs, with a pool report indicating players appeared in good spirits during the morning walk-through session.

"Good energy," Andy Reid said. "It's important to have that. "This was just kind of a review day, so we go back through all the situations and make sure we have all those covered."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chiefs opted to spend Super Bowl week at home and fly to Tampa only the day before the NFL championship game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

Vernadsky Research Base: Google dedicates doodle to Ukrainian Antarctic Station

Skype's latest update brings bug fixes; background blur on Android

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Munawar Faruqui released from Indore central jail

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui walked out of Indore central jail late on Saturday night, a day after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.Faruqui was released from the jail after the pri...

Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID shot less effective against S.African variant: study

British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Saturday its vaccine developed with the University of Oxford appeared to offer only limited protection against mild disease caused by the South African variant of COVID-19, based on early data from a tr...

NFL-Chiefs assistant coach will not make trip to Super Bowl after accident

Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, will not make the trip to Tampa for Sundays Super Bowl game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being involved in a car accident, the team said on Saturday. Th...

Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID shot less effective against S.African variant: study

British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Saturday its vaccine developed with the University of Oxford appeared to offer only limited protection against mild disease caused by the South African variant of COVID-19, based on early data from a tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021