Left Menu

Coaches sent off after player injury in Spanish league

Djen was sent off after video review.Lopetegui went to check on his player as he was carried off and became upset as Bordals also approached.We worry every time it looks like a player is seriously injured and I went over to check on him, Bordals said. The coach said the injury was unfortunate as Djen went for the ball and ended up hitting Ocampos foot accidentally.Sevilla, third in the league, defeated Getafe 3-0.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 07-02-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 09:55 IST
Coaches sent off after player injury in Spanish league

Both coaches in the Spanish league match between Sevilla and Getafe were sent off after a heated altercation on the sidelines following a hard foul on a player that caused a serious injury on Saturday.

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui and Getafe manager José Bordalás were shown red cards after the second-half foul by Getafe defender Djené on Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos, who left the field on a stretcher with a serious left ankle injury.

The sole of Djené's right foot stomped on Ocampo's ankle and bent it awkwardly into the ground, leaving the Sevilla player squirming in pain. Djené was sent off after video review.

Lopetegui went to check on his player as he was carried off and became upset as Bordalás also approached.

''We worry every time it looks like a player is seriously injured and I went over to check on him,'' Bordalás said. ''I was offended by the rival coach, which is something that had never happened before to me. He was blaming me for what had happened.'' The coaches exchanged words for a few moments, with their players trying to keep them away from each other until the referee came in with the red cards.

''I have to publicly apologize for my behavior,'' said Lopetegui, a former Spain and Real Madrid coach. ''I was upset after seeing my player like that. I should have acted differently. I apologize because a Sevilla coach must behave better.'' Lopetegui said everyone was ''crossing their fingers'' on Ocampos' injury. The club was yet to release information on the seriousness of the injury.

Bordalás said Djené was worried and felt bad about what happened with Ocampos. The coach said the injury was unfortunate as Djené went for the ball and ended up hitting Ocampos' foot accidentally.

Sevilla, third in the league, defeated Getafe 3-0. Getafe was in 12th place. AP KHS KHSKHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Vernadsky Research Base: Google dedicates doodle to Ukrainian Antarctic Station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jubilant FoodWorks awaiting relaxations in dine-in curbs to ramp up growth 

Jubilant FoodWorks is awaiting relaxations in dine-in restrictions imposed by the government for the restaurant industry similar to that for multiplexes to ramp up growth.Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Dominos Pizza and Dunkin Donuts ch...

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' shoot paused after team members tests COVID-19 positive

Production on NBC show Law Order Organized Crime has come to a halt after one of the team members tested positive for coronavirus.According to Deadline, the shoot was paused due to a positive Covid test in Zone A, which traditionally inclu...

Ronaldo marks turning 36 by helping Juventus beat Roma 2-0

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his birthday by setting up Juventus to beat Roma 2-0 in Serie A on Saturday.Ronaldo turned 36 on Friday then showed little sign of slowing down as he scored and also hit the crossbar in the first half. An own goal b...

Structure of DTH industry remains attractive in mid to long term: Airtel CEO

The DTH market proposition continues to be attractive in the medium to long run, given the current structure, the upside opportunity from cable conversion, and current niche play of streaming services, Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal has sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021