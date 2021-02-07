Left Menu

Former West Indies pacer Moseley dead in tragic road accident

He was the assistant coach when the West Indies womens team won the T20 World Cup in India in 2016.It has come as a shock to hear of the passing of Ezra Moseley, earlier today, with the tragic news coming out of Barbados.

07-02-2021
Former West Indies pacer Ezra Moseley has died after his bicycle was hit by a car in a tragic road accident.

He was 63 years old.

According to a report in 'Nationnews', ''Moseley was riding a bicycle along the ABC Highway when he was in a collision with an SUV driven by a teenager at the Balls, Christ Church junction.'' Moseley featured in two Tests against England in 1990 and also played nine ODIS between 1990 and 1991. He went to the rebel tour of South Africa back in 1982-83 and was banned.

However he later made a comeback and had a late international debut after plying his trade for Glamorgan in English county cricket. He was the assistant coach when the West Indies women's team won the T20 World Cup in India in 2016.

''It has come as a shock to hear of the passing of Ezra Moseley, earlier today, with the tragic news coming out of Barbados. The entire CWI family are deeply saddened,'' Jimmy Adams, CWI's Director of Cricket said.

''Ezra was one of our region's premier fast bowlers from the late '70s through the '80s and into the early '90s, when he went on to play for the West Indies after playing professionally in the Caribbean, England and South Africa.''

