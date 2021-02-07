Left Menu

Rugby-Townsend can achieve great things with Scotland: Woodward

Former England coach Clive Woodward said Gregor Townsend can achieve "great things" with Scotland after masterminding their stunning defeat of the Six Nations holders on Saturday. He is the coach who will lead Scotland to great things and this will kickstart that process," Woodward wrote in a column for the Daily Mail.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 10:03 IST
Rugby-Townsend can achieve great things with Scotland: Woodward

Former England coach Clive Woodward said Gregor Townsend can achieve "great things" with Scotland after masterminding their stunning defeat of the Six Nations holders on Saturday. Scotland ended their 38-year wait for a win at Twickenham in emphatic style with an 11-6 victory to claim the Calcutta Cup.

"It's a game-changing win for Scotland as a team and a huge moment for Townsend. He is the coach who will lead Scotland to great things and this will kickstart that process," Woodward wrote in a column for the Daily Mail. England conceded 15 penalties, including 10 inside the first 35 minutes, and Woodward said that lack of discipline was a worrying sign for Eddie Jones's side.

"In 2020 they averaged nine penalties conceded per game ... in the previous two Calcutta Cup encounters they conceded only 11 penalties in total yet in this game they had clocked that up before halftime," he wrote. "It was ridiculous and ... undermined everything they were trying to do."

Former England captain Lawrence Dallaglio described the performance as one of the worst he had seen and questioned the mindset of Jones' players. "England looked clueless. Not just for parts of it, all game," he wrote in the Times.

"I don't know whether that's down to the fact that a number of key players hadn't played for eight weeks or whether everyone just had an off day. Whatever the cause, it's got to be sorted out quickly because that was as bad as it gets." England next host Italy on Saturday while Scotland entertain Wales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Vernadsky Research Base: Google dedicates doodle to Ukrainian Antarctic Station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's coal import rises by 15% in December

The countrys coal import rose by 15.1 per cent to 23.63 million tonnes MT in December 2020 compared to 20.52 MT in the year-ago month.Non-coking coal imports were at 15.63 MT in December this fiscal against 14.21 MT in the same month last f...

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

Billionaire Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries has picked up two-thirds of its own new gas from KG-D6 block that was auctioned under new rules with state-owned GAIL and Royal Dutch Shell getting smaller volumes, sources said.Reliance and it...

'This is for our future': Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup for second day

Tens of thousands of people marched for a second day in Myanmars biggest city on Sunday, and thousands more across the country to protest against the military juntas coup and detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi last week.Crowds in ...

Jubilant FoodWorks awaiting relaxations in dine-in curbs to ramp up growth 

Jubilant FoodWorks is awaiting relaxations in dine-in restrictions imposed by the government for the restaurant industry similar to that for multiplexes to ramp up growth.Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Dominos Pizza and Dunkin Donuts ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021