Chennai Test: England all out for 578

Senior pacer Ishant Sharma and and debutant left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem claimed two wickets apiece.Brief Scores England 1st Innings 578 all out in 190.1 overs Joe Root, 218, Dominic Sibley 87, Ben Stokes 82 Jasprit Bumrah 384, R Ashwin 3146, Ishant Sharma 252.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-02-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 10:18 IST
England posted a mammoth 578 in their first innings before being all out on the third day of the opening Test against India here on Sunday.

Skipper Joe Root's marathon 218-run knock was the highlight of the English effort on a docile pitch after the visitors opted to bat on winning the toss.

Opener Dominic Sibey and Ben Stokes were the other notable contributors with innings of 87 and 82 respectively. For the home side, Jasprit Bumrah and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin snared three wickets each after toiling for 36 and 55.1 overs respectively. Senior pacer Ishant Sharma and and debutant left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem claimed two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: England 1st Innings: 578 all out in 190.1 overs (Joe Root, 218, Dominic Sibley 87, Ben Stokes 82; Jasprit Bumrah 3/84, R Ashwin 3/146, Ishant Sharma 2/52).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

