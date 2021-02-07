Left Menu

We are seeking expertise from PGMOL: Kushal Das on refereeing in ISL

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 14:13 IST
We are seeking expertise from PGMOL: Kushal Das on refereeing in ISL

The standard of refereeing in the ongoing Indian Super League has left a lot to be desired and the event's stakeholders are now ''seeking expertise'' from PGMOL, an international body that provides match officials to top leagues.

Odisha FC's head coach Stuart Baxter was recently booted out for making an unsavoury comment on rape to criticise a refereeing decision after the team's loss to Jamshedpur FC.

Then, East Bengal's gaffer Robbie Fowler, a former Liverpool star, was banned for four matches and fined Rs 5 lakh after the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) disciplinary committee found him guilty of making ''insulting'' remarks against Indian referees during the ongoing tournament.

''We are seeking the expertise of PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) to help us in this regard. I'm sure, those efforts will help the match officials improve considerably in due time,'' AIFF general secretary Kushal Das told PTI.

PGMOL was formed in 2001 to improve the standard of refereeing and it provides referees and other match officials to the Premier League and Football Association's (FA) other competitions.

Das added, ''AIFF referee, league and competitions department along with FSDL (Football Sports Development Limited, that runs the ISL) are working jointly to improve the quality of refereeing and minimise the number of doubtful decisions.'' The standard of refereeing in the lucrative league has again come to the fore after the two incidents involving Baxter and Fowler, but coaches from other clubs have also expressed their displeasure with some calls made by the officials.

The top AIFF office-bearer acknowledged that refereeing could have been better in this edition of the league but believed it would be unfair to pin the blame on match officials. ''A few refereeing decisions could have been different this season but we have to realise the predicament caused to the referees because of the pandemic situation and the taxing schedule. ''They were out of the field for a prolonged period without any fault of theirs and that has caused huge stress for them. The back-to-back fixtures did not allow much respite either,'' Das said.

Baxter had said in a post-match interview after his team's loss to Jamshedpur FC, ''You need decisions to go your way, and they didn't. I don't know when we are going to get our penalty. One of my players will have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty...'' While Fowler had remarked ''not sure whether the referees have an anti-English thing or anti-East Bengal thing'' during a match against FC Goa on January 29. The match ended 1-1.

Fowler, according to the AIFF committee, ''said that he never intended to make any racist remarks and no malice was ever intended.'' The former Liverpool striker was charged under Articles 50.4, 58 and 59.1 of the AIFF disciplinary code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Vernadsky Research Base: Google dedicates doodle to Ukrainian Antarctic Station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Now a GameStop series in the works

HBO is betting on electronics retail company GameStop as the premium cable network has green-lit a scripted series on the social-media-driven financial scenario.According to The Hollywood Reporter, Billions co-creator and financial journali...

U.N. envoy Griffiths in Iran for first time to discuss Yemen crisis - TV

The United Nations special envoy on Yemen is visiting Iran for the first time to discuss Yemens crisis, Iranian state TV reported on Sunday, days after Washington announced an end to its support for Saudi-led military operations in Yemen.A ...

Tennis-Sinner downs Travaglia to take Great Ocean Road Open title

Italian teenager Jannik Sinner beat compatriot Stefano Travaglia 7-64 6-4 in the Great Ocean Road Open final on Sunday, becoming the youngest player to have won two ATP titles since Novak Djokovic in 2006.The 19-year-old, who won the Sofia ...

Uttarakhand floods: HM Amit Shah speaks to state CM; assures all help

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and assured him of all possible support to deal with the situation arising in the wake of glacier burst and floods in the states Chamoli distr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021