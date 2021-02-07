India struggle to 257/6 at stumps, trail England by 321 runs

India were struggling to avoid follow-on at 257 for six after England amassed a mammoth 578 all out in their first innings on the third day of the series-opening Test here on Sunday.

India, who were 321 behind the England total at stumps, will need to make another 122 runs to avoid follow-on and make the visitors bat again.

Washington Sundar (33) and R Aswhin (8) will resume the proceedings for the hosts on the fourth day morning.

Off-spinner Dom Bess (4/55) led England's bowling performance by dismissing four Indian batsmen, including captain Virat Kohli (11) and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (1), after fast bowler Jofra Archer's early blows on the hosts.

Rishabh Pant smashed a counterattacking 91 off 88 deliveries while Cheteshwar Pujara compiled 73 off 143 balls to bail India out from a precarious 73 for four. However, Bess again gave his team the upper hand when he sent back both Pujara and Pant in the day's last session.

Brief scores: England 1st Innings: 578 all out in 190.1 overs (Joe Root, 218, Dominic Sibley 87, Ben Stokes 82; Jasprit Bumrah 3/84, R Ashwin 3/146, Ishant Sharma 2/52).

India 1st Innings: 257 for 6 in 74 overs (Rishabh Pant 91, Cheteshwar Pujara 73, Dom Bess 4/55, Jofra Archer 2/52).

