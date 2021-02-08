Left Menu

India all out for 337, give England 241-run lead

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-02-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 11:24 IST
India all out for 337, give England 241-run lead

India were all out for 337 on the fourth day of the first Test against England, giving the visitors a huge first-innings lead of 241 runs here on Monday despite Washington Sundar's unbeaten 85.

Responding to England's mammoth 578, the home team finished well short of the follow-on target after Jack Leach broke an 80-run seventh-wicket partnership by dismissing Ravichandran Ashwin for the day's first breakthrough.

The visitors, however, decided against asking India to bat again.

India began the day at 257 for six and the duo of Sundar and Ashwin frustrated the English bowlers by adding 48 runs before left-arm spinner Leach struck.

Ashwin made 31 off 91 balls, with three boundaries and a six.

Leach, after a wicket-less third day, picked up his second of the match when he had Shahbaz Nadeem caught by Ben Stokes in the first slip. Brief scores: England 1st Innings: 578 all out in 190.1 overs (Joe Root, 218, Dominic Sibley 87, Ben Stokes 82; Jasprit Bumrah 3/84, R Ashwin 3/146, Ishant Sharma 2/52).

India 1st Innings: 337 all out in 95.5 overs (Rishabh Pant 91, Cheteshwar Pujara 73, Washington Sundar not out 85; Dom Bess 4/76, Jack Leach 2/105, Jofra Archer 2/75).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ather Energy opens retail outlet in Ahmedabad

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer Ather Energy on Monday said it has opened its retail outlet - Ather Space - in Ahmedabad in association with Kataria Group.The company had set up its first experience centre in Bengaluru in June...

This country is proud of every Sikh; language some people use for them will not benefit nation, says PM Modi.

This country is proud of every Sikh language some people use for them will not benefit nation, says PM Modi....

Telangana's fresh COVID-19 cases dip to 8-month low

The fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued to dwindle with 101 people testing positive for the infection, the lowest in the last eight months, the state government said on Monday.The tally of COVID-19 cases rose marginally to 2,95,682w...

Vietnam culls 100,000 poultry as bird flu outbreaks spread

Vietnam has culled more 100,000 poultry so far this year in a bid to contain the spread of bird flu in the Southeast Asian country, the government said on Monday. The country has reported outbreaks of the highly pathogenic H5N1 and H5N6 bir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021