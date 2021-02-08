India all out for 337, give England 241-run lead

India were all out for 337 on the fourth day of the first Test against England, giving the visitors a huge first-innings lead of 241 runs here on Monday despite Washington Sundar's unbeaten 85.

Responding to England's mammoth 578, the home team finished well short of the follow-on target after Jack Leach broke an 80-run seventh-wicket partnership by dismissing Ravichandran Ashwin for the day's first breakthrough.

The visitors, however, decided against asking India to bat again.

India began the day at 257 for six and the duo of Sundar and Ashwin frustrated the English bowlers by adding 48 runs before left-arm spinner Leach struck.

Ashwin made 31 off 91 balls, with three boundaries and a six.

Leach, after a wicket-less third day, picked up his second of the match when he had Shahbaz Nadeem caught by Ben Stokes in the first slip. Brief scores: England 1st Innings: 578 all out in 190.1 overs (Joe Root, 218, Dominic Sibley 87, Ben Stokes 82; Jasprit Bumrah 3/84, R Ashwin 3/146, Ishant Sharma 2/52).

India 1st Innings: 337 all out in 95.5 overs (Rishabh Pant 91, Cheteshwar Pujara 73, Washington Sundar not out 85; Dom Bess 4/76, Jack Leach 2/105, Jofra Archer 2/75).

