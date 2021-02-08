Scoreboard: 1st India-England Test, Day 4

Scoreboard on the fourth day of the first Test between India and England here on Monday.

England 1st Innings: 578 all out India 1st Innings: (Overnight 257/6) Rohit Sharma c Buttler b Archer 6 Shubman Gill c Anderson b Archer 29 Cheteshwar Pujara c Rory Burns b Dom Bess 73 Virat Kohli c Ollie Pope b Dom Bess 11 Ajinkya Rahane c Root b Dom Bess 1 Rishabh Pant c Jack Leach b Dom Bess 91 Washington Sundar not out 85 Ravichandran Ashwin c Buttler b Leach 31 Shahbaz Nadeem c Stokes b Leach 0 Ishant Sharma c Pope b Anderson 4 Jasprit Bumrah c Stokes b Anderson 0 Extras: (B-4, LB-1, NB-1) 6 Total: (all out in 95.5 Overs) 337 Fall of Wickets: 1-19, 2-44, 3-71, 4-73, 5-192, 6-225, 7-305, 8-312, 9-323. James Anderson 16.5-5-46-2, Jofra Archer 21-3-75-2, Ben Stokes 6-1-16-0, Jack Leach 24-5-105-2, Dominic Bess 26-5-76-4, Joe Root 2-0-14-0. More PTI AT ATAT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)