Left Menu

AITA lines up 78 tournaments for next month, including 2020 Nationals

The sports ministry has chipped in by providing financial support through the ACTC Annual Calendar for Training and Competition funds, making the job of the hosts a bit easy since finding sponsors for tennis tournaments has never been a simple task for the stake-holders.AITA secretary general Anil Dhupar said the national federation is committed to help the players and also acknowledged the assistance offered by the government.We are resuming the action.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 14:17 IST
AITA lines up 78 tournaments for next month, including 2020 Nationals

Indian tennis will be buzzing with a lot of activity next month with 78 tournaments, including the pending 2020 National Championships and six ITF tournaments, set to unfold across the country after a halt in action caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the 2020 calender was thrown haywire by the pandemic, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) is clearing the backlog and has scheduled the men's and women's National Hard Court Championships from March 15. The other age category Nationals will be played through the month.

There will be 45 ranking series events too -- 10 Talent series, 3 Championship series and one National series, according to the AITA's planned calendar.

The ITF tournaments will begin with the men's USD 15,000 event in Lucknow and a similar prize money women's event in Delhi from March 1. The DLTA will also host a USD 15,000 men's event from March 29.

The week starting March 8 will see USD 15,000 men's event in Indore and USD 25,000 tourney in Pune, which will also host a USD 15,000 men's event from March 22. The sports ministry has chipped in by providing financial support through the ACTC (Annual Calendar for Training and Competition) funds, making the job of the hosts a bit easy since finding sponsors for tennis tournaments has never been a simple task for the stake-holders.

AITA secretary general Anil Dhupar said the national federation is committed to help the players and also acknowledged the assistance offered by the government.

''We are resuming the action. In the ACTC meeting with the sports ministry officials, we were asked if we will be able to prepare a roadmap quickly. We presented them the proposal and it was approved immediately,'' Dhupar told PTI. ''The players are getting an opportunity to play competitive tennis after 10 months. We are committed to play our role, that's why we decided to have two Nationals this year. Fenesta will be back later this year for the 2021 championships.'' For the first time ever, the state of Haryana will host the senior National Hard Court Championship, which will be held in Gurugram at The Tennis Project.

The academy, owned by India's Fed Cup captain Vishal Uppal, has six flood-lit courts.

The Rs 10-lakh prize money event (for both men and women), beginning March 15, is offering a financial reward of Rs 62,000 to the winners.

It is way less than the Rs 5 lakh prize purse that is given to the winners at the regular Fenesta Nationals but the players will get much-needed practice ahead of the ITF tournaments. ''It's a big responsibility for us since Haryana has never hosted a senior national before. It's a big deal for us. Considering that ITF events are coming up, it will help the players get match-ready and sharp,'' Uppal told PTI.

''All the players will have to produce negative RT-PCR test reports and either a parent or a coach will be allowed to accompany the player. All ITF guidelines will be followed. We are also organising Haryana Open before the Nationals,'' he said. The prize money for the winners could be raised, it has been learnt.

Pune will host the Under-12 (March 8-14), Under-14 (March 14-22), and Under-16 (April 5-11) National hard court championships, while Indore will organise the Under-18 event from March 29. The AITA has also lined up a Super Series, Rs 1 lakh men's and women's events apart from the tournaments for seniors and wheelchair players and juniors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German industrial production flat after 7 months of gains

Industrial production in Germany, Europes biggest economy, stagnated in December after seven consecutive months of gains, official data showed Monday.The figure from the Economy Ministry followed data on Friday that showed factory orders dr...

Fans are in, but crowd numbers are thin at Australian Open

The lines for beer on Day 1 at the Australian Open were noticeably thinner than usual, and the lawn chairs set up in front of the giant television screen in Garden Square were far emptier. On the outer courts, there was none of the usual jo...

WRAPUP 6-Monks and nurses join nationwide protests against Myanmar coup

Police turned water cannon on protesters in Myanmars capital on Monday as tens of thousands of people joined a third day of nationwide demonstrations against the militarys removal of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi a week ago.Calls to join ...

Sterling slips slightly versus dollar; speculators' net long position increases

The pound was little changed on Monday, slightly down against a stronger dollar, while analysts were bullish on its outlook and latest positioning data showed the overall speculative long position on the British currency had increased. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021