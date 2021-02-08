Left Menu

Cricket-India spared follow-on but trail England by 360 runs

Ollie Pope was on 18 with Jos Buttler on 14 at the other end and a declaration looks imminent in the final session. Earlier on Monday, Washington Sundar smashed 85 not out, adding 80 runs with Ravichandran Ashwin in a spirited seventh-wicket stand to take India, who had resumed on 257-6, past the 300-mark.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 14:41 IST
Cricket-India spared follow-on but trail England by 360 runs

India were bowled out for 337 on the penultimate day of the opening test against England on Monday but while they were spared the ignominy of the follow-on they trailed the tourists by 360 runs at tea.

England, who posted a mammoth 578 in their first innings, were 119-5 at the break and are looking to bat India out of the contest at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Ollie Pope was on 18 with Jos Buttler on 14 at the other end and a declaration looks imminent in the final session.

Earlier on Monday, Washington Sundar smashed 85 not out, adding 80 runs with Ravichandran Ashwin in a spirited seventh-wicket stand to take India, who had resumed on 257-6, past the 300-mark. Sundar picked up regular boundaries while Ashwin hung on gamely at the other end.

Armed with the second new ball, Jofra Archer occasionally generated disconcerting bounce on a low track but was not rewarded with a wicket. Jack Leach had bled 94 runs in 17 wicketless overs on Sunday but the left-arm spinner finally tasted success when he dismissed Ashwin for 31 and went on to claim the wicket of Shahbaz Nadeem (nought) as well.

James Anderson had also toiled without success on Sunday but claimed the last two Indian wickets, leaving Sundar stranded 15 runs from a maiden test century. When England came out for their second innings, Ashwin dismissed Rory Burns with the very first ball and went on to claim the wickets of Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes.

Dan Lawrence became Ishant Sharma's 300th test victim and Joe Root, who had smashed 218 in the first innings of his 100th test, made 40 before Jasprit Bumrah trapped him lbw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha govt to probe tweets by celebs on farmers' protest to check for BJP's involvement: Congress' Sachin Sawant

Congress leader Sachin Sawant on Monday informed that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has given orders to the Intelligence Department to probe the row over tweets by celebrities on the farmers issue. He also hit out at the Bharatiya...

Terrorist violence cases, stone-pelting, infiltration attempts in J-K reduced in 2020: MHA

The number of terrorist violence cases and stone-pelting incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have reduced drastically in 2020 in comparison to 2019, said Union Minister of State Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha,...

Indian pharma market expected to hit USD 130 bn by 2030: Gowda

The Indian pharmaceutical industry has proved to be a dependable supplier of quality drugs in a time of global need on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is expected to reach a size of USD 130 billion by 2030, Chemical and Fertiliser Min...

HAL signs agreement with Elbit Systems for supply of Digital Overhead Head Up Display Systems

State-run aerospace behemothHindustan Aeronautics Ltd HAL on Monday said it has enteredinto an agreement with Elbit Systems Electro Optics Elop Ltd.,Israel, for supply of Digital Overhead Head Up Display SystemsDOHS during the recently conc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021