Cricket-India need 420 to win after England all out for 178

Cricket-India need 420 to win after England all out for 178Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 16:05 IST
England were all out for 178 in their second innings, setting India a daunting victory target of 420 on the penultimate day of the opening test at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.
England, who posted a mammoth 578 in their first innings, bowled out India for 337 but opted against enforcing follow-on in the first match of the four-test series. The tourists were less dominant in their second innings but India will still need an extraordinary batting effort to chase down such a stiff target on a final-day track.
England captain Joe Root, who smashed 218 in the first innings of his 100th test, top-scored again with a quick 40. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the Indian bowlers, returning 6-61, while fellow spinner Shahbaz Nadeem claimed 2-66.
