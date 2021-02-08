Left Menu

England set India 420-run target after scoring 178 in second innings

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-02-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 16:11 IST
England set India a daunting 420-run target to win the first Test after scoring 178 in their second innings on day four here on Monday.

England found the going tough in their second essay after the visitors bowled out India for 337 in their first innings to take a 241-run lead.

If India manage to chase the target it will be highest ever successful run chase in Test cricket history. The previous best is 418.

The Indians, especially Washington Sundar, were fluent in stroke-making after the hosts resumed at overnight score of 257 for six.

Washington remained unbeaten at 85.

England though struggled a bit as the pitch became tougher for stroke-making. Skipper Joe Root was top-scorer with his 40-run knock while Ollie Pope (28) was the next best.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who dismissed opener Rory Burns earlier in the day, snared Dominic Sibley (16), Ben Stokes (7), Dom Bess (25) and Jofra Archer (5) to complete his 28th five-wicket haul. He also got rid of James Anderson to end the England innings. Ishant Sharma became the sixth Indian and third pacer from the country to take 300 wickets in Tests cricket when he dismissed Dan Lawrence (18).

Brief Scores: England: 578 and 178 in 46.3 overs (Joe Root 40, Ollie Pope 28; Ravichandran Ashwin 6/61) India 1st innings: 337 all out in 95.5 overs (Rishabh Pant 91, Washington SUndar 85 not out, Cheteshwar Pujara 73, Dom Bess 4/76, Jofra Archer 2/75).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

