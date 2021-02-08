Left Menu

ISL 7: Bengaluru in bid to maintain momentum as Bagan chase summit

Bengaluru FC looks to finally have found a semblance of rhythm in their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign.

ANI | Goa | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:16 IST
ISL 7: Bengaluru in bid to maintain momentum as Bagan chase summit
Bengaluru FC interim coach Naushad Moosa (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru FC looks to finally have found a semblance of rhythm in their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign. Naushad Moosa's side has managed to remain unbeaten in the last four games and has kept two clean sheets in their previous two encounters. They will look to carry on with the positives when they face ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday.

"Right now we are focusing on ATK Mohun Bagan and we know how to play. We will give our best. Players are positive and everyone is giving their best. Last two matches, we have not conceded goals. Let's hope we play in a positive way," said interim coach Moosa. The two clean sheets were in no small part down to the brilliance of keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. He made six crucial saves against Chennaiyin FC to salvage a point and keep his 29th clean sheet in ISL. However, against ATK Mohun Bagan, Moosa stressed the need for his side to be compact and not leave everything to the keeper.

"The way Bagan is playing, they have been scoring even after conceding and that is one thing we have to be careful (about). We have to be more compact. It won't be an easy match. First (thing) is not to concede goals as we know we can score anytime. With Sunil (Chhetri), Cleiton Silva, anything can happen," he said. Bengaluru have a poor record against ATKMB coach Antonio Habas but Moosa stressed that his side would not be under pressure. "First of all, it's important that I don't want to put pressure on the players," he said. "They need to be more relaxed. They know how important the matches are. We are aware of the situation. Mohun Bagan have a good strike line with Manvir Singh and Roy Krishna. We have to be careful and the players are aware of it."

Meanwhile, Bagan are comfortably sitting in second position and are three points behind leaders Mumbai City FC. A win will put them on par with the Islanders. However, coach Antonio Habas prefers to take each game at a time. "The aim is to be in the playoffs mathematically and then be in the 1st position. And after that semi-finals and then in the final, if possible. We are going to go match by match and day by day," said Habas. "The Bengaluru match is just another game. The team is continuing to do well in defense. We are improving in attack and this is important for us." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ref Mike Dean reports threats as another red is overturned

Premier League referee Mike Dean has reported receiving death threats to the police after being targeted through his familys social media accounts.The menacing messages were received after Dean sent off West Hams Tom Soucek in Saturdays gam...

Punjab FC hope to build on momentum against Indian Arrows

Third-placed Punjab FC will be eager to extend their lead over the mid-table chasing pack when they meet Indian Arrows in an I-League game here on Tuesday. Punjab handed TRAU their first defeat in their last game and now sit in third positi...

Cricket-England's non-declaration in Chennai surprises pundits

Englands refusal to declare their second innings despite a healthy overall lead has surprised many who believe it might allow India to salvage a draw in the opening test in Chennai. The touring side, who posted a mammoth 578 in their first ...

CanSinoBIO's COVID-19 dose 65.7% effective in large trial - Pakistani official

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by CanSino Biologics Inc CanSinoBIO showed 65.7 efficacy in preventing symptomatic cases, and 90.98 efficacy in stopping severe disease in interim multi-country trial results, Pakistans Health Minister Faisal Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021