Left Menu

After historic feat, Ashwin wishes to see Ishant Sharma taking 500 Test wickets

Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin heaped praised on Ishant Sharma after the bowler on Monday became the third Indian pacer to take 300 wickets in the longest format of the game.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:50 IST
After historic feat, Ashwin wishes to see Ishant Sharma taking 500 Test wickets
Indian pacer Ishant Sharma. Image Credit: ANI

Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin heaped praised on Ishant Sharma after the bowler on Monday became the third Indian pacer to take 300 wickets in the longest format of the game. Ishant scalped the wicket of Dan Lawrence on the fourth day of the ongoing first Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and with this, he registered his 300th wicket.

Ashwin referring to Ishant as one of the most hard-working cricketers said the glorious milestone is not a joke considering the Indian pacer has to go through a fair share of injuries during the career. "Ishant is one of the most hard-working cricketers I have seen now. He has worked extremely hard. Being that tall itself requires a lot of things to be managed in a career of 14 years if I am not wrong with the numbers," said Ashwin in a virtual press conference on Monday.

"From the Ishant that went to Australia and got Ricky Ponting out and then he has gone through many other tours, he has his fair share of injuries. So for a fast bowler to play close to 100 Tests in India is not a joke. It's a fantastic achievement," he added. The right-arm off-spinner now wants Ishant to go after the 400 or 500 wicket feat in the longest format of the game.

"He is the third Indian fast bowler to get there the only one who is closer to him Javagal Srinath who is a match referee in this game. I really wish to see him get 400 and probably 500 wickets in Test," said Ashwin. The other two pacers to have taken 300 Test wickets are Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan. Overall, Ishant is the sixth Indian bowler to take 300 Test wickets. Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, and Ravichandran Ashwin are the other five bowlers who have taken 300 wickets in Test cricket.

Meanwhile, India need 381 more runs on the final day to win the first Test against England. At stumps on day four, India's score read 39/1, with Shubman Gill (15*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12*) on the field. Ashwin picked six wickets, restricting England to a very low total in the second innings and with this, a target of 420 runs was set for the hosts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

More than Rs 2.5 cr revenue collected from ILP permits:Manipur CM

Manipur earned over Rs 2.5 crore by wayof issuing Inner Line Permit ILP last year, Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed the legislative assembly Monday.A sum of Rs 2,52,78,000 came to the state from releasing1,62,902 ILP from January 1 to ...

Arunachal Pradesh Governor urges Centre for more sports infrastructure

Arunachal Pradesh Governor BrigRetd Dr B D Mishra on Monday urged the Centre for moreinfrastructure for promoting sports and games activities inthe state.Mishra who called on Union Minister of State for YouthAffairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju ...

Ref Mike Dean reports threats as another red is overturned

Premier League referee Mike Dean has reported receiving death threats to the police after being targeted through his familys social media accounts.The menacing messages were received after Dean sent off West Hams Tom Soucek in Saturdays gam...

Punjab FC hope to build on momentum against Indian Arrows

Third-placed Punjab FC will be eager to extend their lead over the mid-table chasing pack when they meet Indian Arrows in an I-League game here on Tuesday. Punjab handed TRAU their first defeat in their last game and now sit in third positi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021