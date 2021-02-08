Left Menu

Ban vs WI: Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of second Test

Former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan will miss the second and final Test of the ongoing series against West Indies in Dhaka.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 08-02-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 21:50 IST
Ban vs WI: Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of second Test
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan will miss the second and final Test of the ongoing series against West Indies in Dhaka. The all-rounder failed to recover from an injury sustained during the first of the two ICC World Test Championship matches against the West Indies.

"Shakib has been assessed and monitored continuously since suffering a strain on his left thigh on the second day of the match in Chattogram and after careful consideration, it has been confirmed that he will not be available for the second Test," the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in an official statement on Monday. Shakib will leave the team bio-secure bubble this week and for the time-being will be under the surveillance and treatment of the BCB Medical Team in Dhaka as he continues to recover and consolidate his physical robustness.

Last month, Shakib returned to the national team as Bangladesh named an 18-player squad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. Last year, Shakib was handed a 12-match ban for breaching the ICC's anti-corruption code. The international body had charged Shakib with failing to report two approaches to engage in corrupt conduct during the tri-series and in an IPL match.

Meanwhile, in the first Test, West Indies debutant Kyle Mayers' double ton guided the visitors to a three-wicket win over Bangladesh on the final day on Sunday. Debutants Mayers and Nkrumah Bonner lead the run-chase and bravely chased down the 395 runs target on the fifth day of the first Test. The second Test gets underway at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur from February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU expels three Russian diplomats, defends envoy's ill-starred Moscow trip

Germany, Poland and Sweden expelled three Russian diplomats in a coordinated retaliation on Monday for the expulsion of three European Union diplomats by Russia while the EUs foreign policy chief was visiting Moscow last week. The tit-for-t...

UPDATE 5-Musk's Tesla electrifies bitcoin with $1.5 bln bet, car payments pledge

Bitcoin took another large stride toward mainstream acceptance on Monday after billionaire Elon Musks electric vehicle company Tesla Inc revealed it had purchased 1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency and would soon accept it as a form of payme...

Kerala: 7 including CPIM leaders named in chargesheet in misappropriation of flood relief fund

The Crime Branch on Monday submitted the chargesheet in the case of misappropriation of the flood relief fund at the Vigilance court in Muvattupuzha at Ernakulam district. Seven persons have been named accused including Communist Party of I...

Over 50 kg cannabis seized from Nagaland-registered truck in UP, 2 held

The Hathras Police in western Uttar Pradesh has arrested two people and seized over 50 kilograms of cannabis being transported in a Nagaland-registered truck, officials said on Monday.The seizure was made in Sikandrabad police station area ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021