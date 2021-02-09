Left Menu

MATCHDAY: Moyes returns to Old Trafford with West Ham

A look at whats happening in European soccer on Tuesday ENGLAND After four rounds of games in a two-week span, Premier League teams are expected to rotate weary players in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Manchester United is at home to West Ham, whose manager, David Moyes, returns to the club where he coached for less than a year as the successor to Alex Ferguson in the 2013-14 season.

PTI | London | Updated: 09-02-2021 09:18 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 09:18 IST
MATCHDAY: Moyes returns to Old Trafford with West Ham

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Tuesday: ENGLAND After four rounds of games in a two-week span, Premier League teams are expected to rotate weary players in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Manchester United is at home to West Ham, whose manager, David Moyes, returns to the club where he coached for less than a year as the successor to Alex Ferguson in the 2013-14 season. Moyes is rebuilding his reputation at West Ham, which is sixth in the league and a legitimate challenger for a Champions League qualification spot. The FA Cup offers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer one of two realistic chances of winning a first trophy — along with the Europa League — while in charge of United as Manchester City looks unstoppable in the Premier League. Burnley hosts second-tier Bournemouth in the early game that kicks off the last 16 of the world's oldest club knockout competition. There are more games on Wednesday and Thursday.

SPAIN Real Madrid tries to gain momentum when it hosts city rival Getafe in a Spanish league match postponed from the first round. Madrid is trying to win for the third time in four matches after a streak of disappointing results that included an embarrassing elimination against third-division club Alcoyano in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. The match was postponed as European competitions finished later into last season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Madrid sits third in the league standings, eight points behind leader Atlético Madrid, which has a game in hand. Getafe, winless in three straight league games, is in 13th place.

ITALY Inter Milan travels to Juventus looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg of their Italian Cup semifinal. Cristiano Ronaldo scored both Juventus goals in that match last Tuesday and also netted on Saturday in a 2-0 victory over Roma in the league, a day after celebrating his 36th birthday. Inter beat Juventus 2-0 in Serie A last month in coach Antonio Conte's first victory over his former club. Atalanta hosts Napoli in the other semifinal on Wednesday, having drawn 0-0 in the first leg. The final is on May 19.

FRANCE Top-flight teams enter the fray as the round of 64 of the French Cup unfolds this week. Flying high on the league table, Lyon will be looking for a fifth consecutive win in all competitions against second-division side Ajaccio. Lyon is without Belgium defender Jason Denayer, who remains sidelined with a thigh injury. Also, Reims hosts Valenciennes and Lorient takes on Paris FC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content -agency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 3,379 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 3,379 to 2,291,924, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.The reported death toll rose by 481 to 62,156, the tally showed....

Number of newborns in China drops 15% in 2020 as coronavirus weighs

The number of newborns in China plummeted 15 in 2020 from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Public Security, with the onset of the novel coronavirus disrupting the economy and weighing on decisions to have a family.China saw 10.0...

Govt officials to undergo toxicology tests in drug-affected districts of Arunachal

Amid reports of drug abuse bymany government officials, the Arunachal Pradeshadministration has decided to conduct toxicology tests onofficials suspected to be involved in drug-related activitiesin the worst-affected districts of the state,...

A Tesla for a bitcoin: Musk drives up cryptocurrency price with $1.5 bln purchase

Bitcoin took another large stride toward mainstream acceptance on Monday after billionaire Elon Musks electric vehicle company Tesla Inc revealed it had bought 1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency and would soon accept it as a form of payment ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021