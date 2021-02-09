Left Menu

'GOAT': Laxman hails Anderson for one of the best spells

As James Anderson rocked the backbone of India's batting line-up on day five of the ongoing first Test, VVS Laxman on Tuesday hailed the impact of the England pacer.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 12:43 IST
England pacer James Anderson in action against India (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As James Anderson rocked the backbone of India's batting line-up on day five of the ongoing first Test, VVS Laxman on Tuesday hailed the impact of the England pacer. "Take a bow @jimmy9. GOAT. Period!! #INDvENG," tweeted Laxman.

Anderson produced three of the best possible deliveries to dismiss Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant on day five of the ongoing first Test to leave India reeling here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. At the lunch break on day five, India's score reads 144/6 and the side is still 276 runs away from the target. For the hosts, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin are currently unbeaten on 45 and 2 respectively. The first session saw 105 runs being scored in 26 overs.

England skipper Joe Root introduced Anderson into the attack in search of some quick wickets, and the veteran did not disappoint as he produced a jaffer to rattle the stumps of Gill (50). In the very same over, Anderson castled the stumps of Rahane (0), leaving India reeling at 92/4. Rishabh Pant who played a knock of 91 in the first innings, failed to leave a mark in the second innings as he was dismissed by Anderson. Pant just managed to score 11 in the second innings.

On day four, England was bowled out for 178 in the second innings and as a result, India was set a target of 420 to win. In the dying minutes on day four of the ongoing first, Jack Leach clean bowled Rohit Sharma and the hosts were given a major blow. In the first innings, Anderson had also picked up two wickets as he dismissed Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. (ANI)

