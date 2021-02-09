Cycling-Evenepoel to resume training, targets Giro return
Belgian prodigy Remco Evenepoel is to restart training six months after breaking his pelvis in a freak crash at the Giro di Lombardia, his Deceuninck-Quick Step team said on Tuesday. Evenepoel sustained the injury when he went over a bridge wall and into a ravine while going downhill.
"Remco Evenepoel has today undergone a further examination of the injury sustained while crashing at last August’s Il Lombardia, which has revealed that the injuries have healed sufficiently for the 21-year-old to commence on-bike training again," the Belgian outfit said in a statement. Evenepoel has been widely regarded as the most promising of the sport's young riders, having won nine races in a season that ended on Aug. 15.
"I am obviously really happy that I can get back on my bike and ride again. For now, I have to take it step by step and depending on my progress we can decide my future program, but the main thing is I am making progress," he said. In comments made to Belgian newspaper La Derniere Heure, Evenepoel said he was looking to race again at the Giro d'Italia, which starts on May 8 in Turin.
