Cycling-Evenepoel to resume training, targets Giro return

Belgian prodigy Remco Evenepoel is to restart training six months after breaking his pelvis in a freak crash at the Giro di Lombardia, his Deceuninck-Quick Step team said on Tuesday. In comments made to Belgian newspaper La Derniere Heure, Evenepoel said he was looking to race again at the Giro d'Italia, which starts on May 8 in Turin.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:19 IST
Belgian prodigy Remco Evenepoel is to restart training six months after breaking his pelvis in a freak crash at the Giro di Lombardia, his Deceuninck-Quick Step team said on Tuesday. Evenepoel sustained the injury when he went over a bridge wall and into a ravine while going downhill.

"Remco Evenepoel has today undergone a further examination of the injury sustained while crashing at last August’s Il Lombardia, which has revealed that the injuries have healed sufficiently for the 21-year-old to commence on-bike training again," the Belgian outfit said in a statement. Evenepoel has been widely regarded as the most promising of the sport's young riders, having won nine races in a season that ended on Aug. 15.

"I am obviously really happy that I can get back on my bike and ride again. For now, I have to take it step by step and depending on my progress we can decide my future program, but the main thing is I am making progress," he said. In comments made to Belgian newspaper La Derniere Heure, Evenepoel said he was looking to race again at the Giro d'Italia, which starts on May 8 in Turin.

