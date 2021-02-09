Left Menu

Tennis-All business Barty doles out Melbourne 'double bagel'

The 24-year-old played her first tournament in almost a year last week and walked away with the title but she knows there will much be tougher tests ahead if she is to land a second Grand Slam crown at the end of next week. She was also the top seed at Melbourne Park last year after winning her first Grand Slam title at the 2019 French Open but fell to eventual champion Sofia Kenin in the semi-finals.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:38 IST
Tennis-All business Barty doles out Melbourne 'double bagel'

World number one Ash Barty barely broke sweat as she swept into the second round of the Australian Open with a 6-0 6-0 thrashing of error-prone Danka Kovinic on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. The Australian won the first 16 points and lost only 10 of 60 over the 44-minute match as the hapless Kovinic sprayed 28 unforced errors - almost one every other point -- to succumb to the dreaded "double bagel" scoreline.

"I wanted to go out there and almost take the sting, take the pepper out of the match a little bit and get it on my terms as much as possible right from the get-go and make it feel like she had a real mountain to climb," Barty said. "I think that was probably the most pleasing thing overall, right from the start I set the tone and was able to run away with it."

Such one-sided contests will do nothing for ticket sales at a tournament struggling to get fans through the gates, but Barty will not care a jot as she seeks to become the first homegrown singles champion at the Grand Slam since 1978. The 24-year-old played her first tournament in almost a year last week and walked away with the title but she knows there will much be tougher tests ahead if she is to land a second Grand Slam crown at the end of next week.

She was also the top seed at Melbourne Park last year after winning her first Grand Slam title at the 2019 French Open but fell to eventual champion Sofia Kenin in the semi-finals. While she has had a long layoff, not having to quarantine for two weeks before the tournament like her rivals should be an advantage and her draw was kind.

Barty believes, however, that there are more threats than ever in the women's game. "I think more than anything is you're seeing that the women's game is getting so strong, the depth is incredible. You certainly can't underestimate anyone," Barty said.

"Every single opponent deserves to be here and has the right to press you as much as possible." Next up for Barty is a second-round match against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo or local wildcard Daria Gavrilova.

"It will be a challenge if she gets through," she said of compatriot Gavrilova. "I always enjoy testing myself against other Aussies. If she does get through, it will be a ripper."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. The Weeknd brings bright lights, bandaged dancers to Super BowlCanadian pop singer The Weeknd lit up a pandemic-restricted Super Bowl on Sunday with an upbeat performance of hits ...

BLS International to provide technology-enabled services in UP

BLS International on Tuesday said it has bagged a new project from Uttar Pradesh Government to operate 10,000 Jan Sewa Kendras across the state.In line with the UP Governments focus on enhancing digitally enabled citizen services, the scope...

India sees improvement in online civility score in 2020: Microsoft study

Fewer people in India experienced negative online interactions or encountered online risks in 2020 compared to the previous year, even though risk of hate speech grew during the year, according to a report by Microsoft.Microsofts annual stu...

Aadhaar-driving licence linking to reduce RTO crowds: Official

The Centres decision to linkAadhaar card with driving licence and vehicle registrationcertificate RC will considerably reduce crowds at RegionalTransport Offices RTOs and make them free of agents andtouts, a top Maharashtra government offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021