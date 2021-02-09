Left Menu

Cricket-Root hails England 'GOAT' Anderson after reverse-swing masterclass

Anderson said he would put his hand up when England pick their playing XI for the next match, also in Chennai, from Saturday. "Yeah, of course.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:44 IST
Cricket-Root hails England 'GOAT' Anderson after reverse-swing masterclass

England captain Joe Root likened James Anderson to "fine wine" after the 38-year-old's reverse-swing masterclass helped secure a comprehensive victory in the opening test against India on Tuesday. Anderson had managed two wickets, both tailenders, in a subdued display during India's first innings on a flat track at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

It turned out he had saved his best for the final morning when his spectacular three-wicket burst effectively snuffed out India's hopes of securing a draw in the series-opener. "He is like a fine wine - getting better and better," Root said after equalling Michael Vaughan as England's most successful test captain following the 227-run victory.

"When there's pressure, he will never let you down." Root, who was man-of-the-match after his 218 in the first innings of his 100th test, marvelled at Anderson's skill and longevity.

"He's the GOAT of English cricket," Root said of the Lancashire bowler. "For Someone at 38 to be still getting better, still being as fit as he has ever been, it's a huge credit to his desire to play for England. He's a great role model to the rest of the group."

Anderson said he was happy to get Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane clean bowled on a track where the ball usually kept low. "It's always nice to see the stumps cartwheeling out of the ground, doesn't happen very often at my age, so yeah really happy with it," Anderson told a video conference.

England's rotation policy means Anderson is not certain to play the second test, especially with the tendency to alternate him and Stuart Broad to get the best out of the veterans. Anderson said he would put his hand up when England pick their playing XI for the next match, also in Chennai, from Saturday.

"Yeah, of course. When a batsman gets in rhythm and in form, they want to just keep batting, keep that rhythm going, and it's the same for bowling, you want to keep that going as much as possible," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. The Weeknd brings bright lights, bandaged dancers to Super BowlCanadian pop singer The Weeknd lit up a pandemic-restricted Super Bowl on Sunday with an upbeat performance of hits ...

BLS International to provide technology-enabled services in UP

BLS International on Tuesday said it has bagged a new project from Uttar Pradesh Government to operate 10,000 Jan Sewa Kendras across the state.In line with the UP Governments focus on enhancing digitally enabled citizen services, the scope...

India sees improvement in online civility score in 2020: Microsoft study

Fewer people in India experienced negative online interactions or encountered online risks in 2020 compared to the previous year, even though risk of hate speech grew during the year, according to a report by Microsoft.Microsofts annual stu...

Aadhaar-driving licence linking to reduce RTO crowds: Official

The Centres decision to linkAadhaar card with driving licence and vehicle registrationcertificate RC will considerably reduce crowds at RegionalTransport Offices RTOs and make them free of agents andtouts, a top Maharashtra government offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021