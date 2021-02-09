Delhi Capitals to conduct 'DC Junior Cricket League 2021'

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals are set to conduct the DC Junior Cricket League between February 21 to March 6, across three venues in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Delhi Capitals said that the 40-overs-a-side tournament, which is open to players in the Under 14 age group, will feature the region's top 16 academies.

"The U-14 age group is a crucial one for any cricketer aspiring to play the sport professionally, but at the moment, it's a bit unstructured, and there are not too many opportunities. Our aim is to provide children in this age group a solid platform to showcase their talent," Jagrit Anand, Head of DC Academies, said in a statement. Hitkary Pharmacy, makers of sherbets and honey, has been roped in as title sponsors for the tournament.

The teams will be divided into four pools for the tournament. Each team will play three league matches, following which there will be quarter-finals, semi-final and a final. DC Academies have resumed coaching in all three venues this year, after a hiatus owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The team registrations for the DC Junior Cricket League 2021 are now open. (ANI)

